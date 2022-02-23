ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars slim down, will hand out 8 awards ahead of broadcast

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 1 day ago
NEW YORK — To combat slumping ratings, the Oscars are undergoing a radical slimming down, with eight awards to be presented off-air during next month’s telecast of the 94th Academy Awards. In a letter sent Tuesday to members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences,...

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

