The Pokemon Company has announced a new Pokemon Presents, which will fittingly take place on Pokemon Day. The Pokemon Presents will take place at 9 AM ET on Sunday, February 27th and will last for 14 minutes. No other details about what will be announced were provided at this time. This will be the first Pokemon Presents since August 2021 and should include details on what fans should expect from The Pokemon Company over the next few months. The Pokemon Presents will premiere on YouTube on the official Pokemon Company channel.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO