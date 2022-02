NEWKIRK – The Chandler Lady Lions saw their basketball season come to an end Saturday after dropping a 51-39 decision to host Newkirk in Class 3A regional action. Leah Brannon poured in 25 points, 15 in the second half, but it wasn't enough as Chandler concluded the season at 13-11. ...

