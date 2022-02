At the ranch, Nikki finds Victor already up and mulling over the offer for Newman Media. He admits Victoria certainly didn’t lowball him, but there’s an aspect of it that concerns him. Nikki questions if it has to do with Adam. Victor muses that no matter what he does, one of his children will be unhappy. Nikki knows how hard he’s worked to reconcile with Adam, so she understands if he’s concerned about his reaction. Victor guesses he won’t react well. Nikki feels Victoria would understand if he doesn’t go through with it. Victor wonders why she’s not pushing harder for him to sell. Nikki knows he’ll do what he wants. Victor has decided.

