ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Toledo man found dead in Monroe County marsh

By Nathan Clark
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday morning in a Monroe County marsh. Charles Andrew Hayes, 43, of...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, MI
Monroe County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, MI
City
Wayne, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
The Grand Rapids Press

Parents of accused Oxford High School shooter told him to ‘suck it up,’ laughed when he asked for help, police testify

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI — Months before Ethan R. Crumbley allegedly opened fire on his classmates in the hallways of Oxford High School, killing four of them, he told a friend he was in the grips of a mental breakdown and needed help. When he told his parents, they rebuffed him, told him to “suck it up” and laughed at him, Ethan told his friend.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 teens arrested after shooting deaths of 5-year-old boy, 2 adults

DETROIT – Two teenage males have been arrested in connection with the fatal shootings of a man, a woman and her son at their Michigan home, police said. The 16- and 17-year-old suspects knew the victims, The Associated Press reports. Tips from the community led to the arrests on Monday. The suspects are lodged at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. Police are preparing warrants seeking murder charges.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marsh#Police
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
13K+
Followers
22K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy