Toledo man found dead in Monroe County marsh

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI — Months before Ethan R. Crumbley allegedly opened fire on his classmates in the hallways of Oxford High School, killing four of them, he told a friend he was in the grips of a mental breakdown and needed help. When he told his parents, they rebuffed him, told him to “suck it up” and laughed at him, Ethan told his friend.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO