ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gators EDGE target discusses his recent offer from Florida

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovffG_0eN0t4AV00

Florida offered four-star 2023 edge rushing prospect A.J. Hoffler on Monday night following nearly a month of communication with him. He received a visit at his school from outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson back in January, and after getting a chance to see his film, head coach Billy Napier extended the offer.

Hoffler told 247Sports’ Blake Alderman what he sees in Florida.

“I know a good bit about Florida, because they are a really historic program,” Hoffler said. “I can’t say I know too much about them on the defensive side of the ball, because they have been known more for offense the last few years. I like the history they have as a program. I heard they have good academics, facilities, and I like their location. I look forward to know more about the defensive side, more strictly the outside linebacker side because that is what they are recruiting me as. Both coaches I talked to said they like my pass rushing, my moves, my feet, and my physicality.”

The Atlanta (Georgia) Woodward Academy product is the No. 260 player and No. 38 defensive lineman in the 2023 class, but he’s being recruited to Florida as an outside linebacker in its 3-4 defensive scheme.

He’s currently considered an Ohio State lean and is planning to visit Columbus sometime in March. He also has a visit to Clemson set for March 5, but he said he plans to take a trip to Gainesville either the second week of March or the second week of April.

Georgia and Northwestern are also schools on Hoffler’s radar.

Hoffler said he wants to take official visits as soon as possible so that he can make a decision by his birthday on Aug. 9. The Gators will hope they can use that time to sway him.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Son Of Former College Football Quarterback Dies In Fire

The 10-year-old son of a former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback tragically died in a fire earlier this week, according to reports. Walker Phillips, the son of former Bulldogs quarterback Cory Phillips, died in a house fire in Cartersville while his parents were away on a ski trip. The son of the...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, FL
WMAZ

UGA signee was shot while working out in South Georgia park, police say

FITZGERALD, Ga. — University of Georgia football signee E.J. Lightsey has been hospitalized after being shot at least twice during a shooting at a park in Fitzgerald, Georgia. According to Fitzgerald Police Chief William Smallwood, investigators believe Lightsey "was at the wrong place at the wrong time." Chief Smallwood...
FITZGERALD, GA
K945

Former NFL Player Busted in Louisiana With $100K+ Worth of Drugs

Just under a year ago, former Cleveland Brown Greg Robinson was busted in El Paso, Texas while in the possession of 157 pounds of marijuana. He was lucky enough to get slapped with a $5,000 fine and 7 years of probation - but no jail time. After his latest arrest in Louisiana, he probably won't be that lucky.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
WRBL News 3

Where people in Georgia are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and […]
GEORGIA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

10-year-old son of Former Georgia star QB Cory Phillips died in house fire

Cory Phillips and his wife were out of town, while Cory’s grandmother was babysitting his children on Friday. Unfortunately, the house caught on fire and Cory’s ten year old son and star football player Walker didn’t make it out alive. All of the children were inside the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Ohio State#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#247sports#Woodward Academy#Clemson#Northwestern
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

In 2002, Santonio Beard tore up Ole Miss rumbling for five touchdowns to beat Ole Miss 42-7. Beard was a standout running back for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Beard was shot and killed in Georgia this past week. According to The Tennessean, officers responded to a call and found Beard...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: What Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said about Ohio State after the loss

Ohio State traveled to Champaign and found a way to stave off a late, furious rally from Illinois to win a game that keeps it right in the thick of the Big Ten regular-season title chase. It was a contest with a lot of emotion, a lot of back and forth, and a ton of drama, including two technical fouls that resulted in Illini head coach Brad Underwood being ejected from the game.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
saturdaytradition.com

Former Ohio State DB, 1st-round pick arrested for assault with deadly weapon

Former Ohio State defensive back and first-round selection Damon Arnette is in trouble with the law again. An arrest early Saturday morning led to the ex-Buckeyes’ departure from the Kansas City Chiefs after nine days. TMZ Sports is reporting that Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas Saturday morning and...
Dallas News

Art Briles’ hiring at Grambling State is another example of sports’ obsession with second chances

Give Hue Jackson this much: At least Art Briles wasn’t his first choice to become offensive coordinator at Grambling State. Jackson, new himself at the program Eddie Robinson made famous, first hired Ted White, who soon left to be the Texans’ quarterbacks coach. Grambling officials apparently needed time to get accustomed to the notion of Briles. A school spokesman told a Louisiana newspaper this week there was no truth to the rumors and, furthermore, he wouldn’t comment on “false hires.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy