Have you seen them: Pueblo police search for trio

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying three individuals.

The trio of individuals is wanted for being involved in a crime currently being investigated.

Caught on camera in the Northside of Pueblo, the group of people is seen committing the crime on December 27, 2021.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Two women and one man are seen in the video.

The first woman is seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes. The second woman is seen wearing a white hoodie, dark bottoms, and black sneakers.

The man appears to have a beard and is seen in a white sweatshirt with a gray collar, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of any of the individuals is asked to contact Detective Medina at (719 )320-6006

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.