Pueblo, CO

Have you seen them: Pueblo police search for trio

By Victoria Lopez
 1 day ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying three individuals.

The trio of individuals is wanted for being involved in a crime currently being investigated.

Caught on camera in the Northside of Pueblo, the group of people is seen committing the crime on December 27, 2021.

Two women and one man are seen in the video.

The first woman is seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes. The second woman is seen wearing a white hoodie, dark bottoms, and black sneakers.

The man appears to have a beard and is seen in a white sweatshirt with a gray collar, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of any of the individuals is asked to contact Detective Medina at (719 )320-6006

