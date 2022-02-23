This coveted 4-star defensive end names Florida among top 8

The Gators made the most recent round of cuts for blue-chip defensive end target Zavion Hardy. The Macon (Georgia) Tattnall Square Academy product is a four-star recruit and the No. 94 player in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite (No. 15 DL), and he was just offered by Florida’s staff on Feb. 9.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-5-inch, 262-pound player released an updated top eight that includes Ole Miss, South Carolina, Florida State, Miami, Georgia, UCF and Jackson State.

He has already taken visits to see the Gamecocks and Seminoles, and he has a trip to Gainesville to meet with coach Billy Napier and his staff set for March 5, which will be a busy recruiting weekend.

Hardy is also expected to take a trip to Oxford, Mississippi, to see Ole Miss at some point next month.

It’s still early in the process for Hardy, but he’s built quick relationships with the coaching staff at UF — especially defensive analyst Jamar Chaney.

The Gators will hope to make some progress with next month’s visit and convince the Georgia native to make the trek down south across the border for his college career.

