ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

This coveted 4-star defensive end names Florida among top 8

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVw3c_0eN0saJR00

The Gators made the most recent round of cuts for blue-chip defensive end target Zavion Hardy. The Macon (Georgia) Tattnall Square Academy product is a four-star recruit and the No. 94 player in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite (No. 15 DL), and he was just offered by Florida’s staff on Feb. 9.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-5-inch, 262-pound player released an updated top eight that includes Ole Miss, South Carolina, Florida State, Miami, Georgia, UCF and Jackson State.

He has already taken visits to see the Gamecocks and Seminoles, and he has a trip to Gainesville to meet with coach Billy Napier and his staff set for March 5, which will be a busy recruiting weekend.

Hardy is also expected to take a trip to Oxford, Mississippi, to see Ole Miss at some point next month.

It’s still early in the process for Hardy, but he’s built quick relationships with the coaching staff at UF — especially defensive analyst Jamar Chaney.

The Gators will hope to make some progress with next month’s visit and convince the Georgia native to make the trek down south across the border for his college career.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
247Sports

4-star WR Tyler Williams sets spring Florida visit

4-star WR plans to visit Florida this spring and has a date in mind. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
Miami, FL
Football
City
Gainesville, FL
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's where the Gators stand in the latest USA TODAY Sports bubble watch

Even with a stunning win over then-No. 2 Auburn last Saturday, the Gators positioning in the NCAA Tournament remains precarious after a home loss to Arkansas. Florida got back on track with a comfortable win on the road against Georgia this weekend, but the victory over one of the worst power conference teams in the country won’t help much. Now, the emphasis is on the season finale against Kentucky, which is squarely in “must-win” territory if this team wants to have any chance at dancing in March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

NFL Draft Profile: Thomas Booker, 3-4 Defensive End, Stanford

Lacks anchor, leg drive, and go to move but will play his best when he avoids double teams to win with his hand placement and punch. As a leader for the Stanford defense, Thomas Booker has developed all facets of his game during his tenure with the Cardinal. He's an agile defender with quick feet. Plays with a level of suddenness to his game that makes it hard for linemen to predict his approaches. Plays off of his strong punch with decent arm extension. He uses these same qualities to stack and shed opponents with above-average timing. His eyes are what help separate him both with tracking the ball but identifying the runner and timing his disengagements. His quickness allows for him to cover several gaps along the interior offensive line and collapse them with a decent tackle radius.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#College#American Football#Player#Ole Miss#Ucf#Jackson State#Oxford
247Sports

Updated scouting report on 4-star defensive lineman T.J. Searcy

Ranked the No. 26 defensive lineman among his position group and No. 176 prospect nationally according to 247Sports, T.J. Searcy remains one of the more intriguing developmental prospects in the Class of 2023. The Upson-Lee High School standout from Thomaston (Ga.) flashes a high athletic ceiling that has many talent evaluators at the collegiate level interested in the pass-rusher from Georgia. At 6-foot-5 and 250-pounds, Searcy possesses a wingspan just a shade under 7-feet wide (83 2/8’), exceptional length for a defensive linemen. Pair Searcy’s length with his blossoming athleticism and developmental skill-set, you have the makings of a very promising prospect.
SPORTS
247Sports

Ohio State offer ‘excites’ 4-star Georgia defensive lineman

The Buckeyes continued their work in the prep football talent-rich state of Georgia with a scholarship offer to defensive lineman Stephiylan Green from Rome, Ga. Green posted the offer on his Twitter account. “Very Blessed to receive another offer from Ohio State,” Green posted on Twitter. The 6-foot-4 and...
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy