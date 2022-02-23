ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Local experts talk best ways to spend tax money

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gfWnl_0eN0sXc800

(WKBN) – With tax season in full swing, many Americans can be expecting to receive refunds from the IRS, but what to do with the money is often a big question.

Ra’Cole Taltoan is an accountant and often helps people navigate through tax season.

“A lot of people over the last couple of years, once they get that money back if they get a refund, they wanna start businesses or repair their credit or do something that is beneficial to their personal livelihood,” she said.

Where’s my refund? 2021 tax returns may see delays

Taltoan said this hasn’t always been her experience when helping clients, but she is happy to see a shift in how many people want to invest their money.

There are also other ways to make sure your tax money goes to good use, she says.

“If you have children, you may wanna invest in some type of savings account for them… Go and pay for your insurance for the whole year, so when it’s due again, it’s this time of the year and you’ll have the money… Purchase some gas cards, put them to the side… I also encourage them to pay their rent or utilities up for at least three to six months,” she said.

Accountant Latrice Fitzpatrick, the founder of Virtiserv, said she always suggests spending money in a way that can make more money.

“If you receive a $2,500 tax refund, take that and purchase a lawn mower. Cut grass as a side hustle. Charge $50 per yard and cut 50 yards every month for three months. You do that, then you just made $7,500 back on the $2,500 lawnmower,” she said.

She said while it’s definitely important to save, she feels it’s more important to know how to flip or double your money.

7 ways small-business owners can save on taxes in 2022

Not everyone gets back thousands of dollars, though. Some people may get a return of a couple of hundred dollars or less. Both Taltoan and Fitzpatrick agree there are still ways to benefit.

“You can pay off debt, any amount that can contribute to lowering your liabilities is beneficial,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Prepare for the next year… Sit down and talk to your employer. Make sure your W-4 forms are filled out correctly, that you’re not over-claiming dependents, that you’re not under-claiming,” Taltoan said.

Fitzpatrick said it’s also important to track where you spend your money throughout the year, especially if you’re a business owner.

Taltoan owns a financial business called Rockbrook Business Services, LLC. She said she works with clients to help them make sound financial decisions.

“We do credit repair, payroll, bookkeeping, so we’re more than taxes,” she said.

Taltoan said one other suggestion she has for tax money is to buy life insurance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Millions of Americans have no idea they’re eligible for tax credits up to $8,000

The now-defunct child tax credit expansion is back in the news this week, thanks to AOC saying the expiration of the monthly checks is at least partly responsible for a rise in crime. And that she’s so disgusted with the “s–tshow” of Congress that she thinks about quitting politics “all the time.” Such comments, however, ignore a couple of key facts — such as the second half of the child tax credit, coming via this year’s tax season. Plus other benefits, like the Child and Dependent Care Credit.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Credit#Payroll Tax#Tax Return#Tax Cut#Americans#Virtiserv
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my refund be direct deposited?

Millions of Americans are preparing their tax returns in hopes of receiving their refund from the IRS in a timely fashion. The IRS struggled to get refunds out to Americans in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and this year they’re hoping to return to normal. Deadlines were...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: What dates will tax refunds be sent out?

The IRS has aimed to have a more normal tax season in 2022 than we have had in 2020 and 2021. This means Americans should see their refunds in a timely manner. Everyone will need to have their taxes filed by April 18, 2022, unless they get an extension or reside in an area where a disaster occurred.
INCOME TAX
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

I’ve Filed My 2021 Taxes. When Will I Get My Refund?

This year, you have until April 18 to file your taxes, but if you’re eager to receive your refund, we don’t recommend waiting until the last minute to file. The IRS says you should file early and electronically—you’ll typically receive your tax refund fewer than 21 days after filing.
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

Your Tax Return May Get Audited by the IRS: Here’s Why

Getting your tax return audited by the IRS is unlikely to happen, but there are still several things that could trigger the system. We already know that this tax season will be slow going. There’s already a huge backlog of returns from last year. On top of that, the IRS has said that delays are likely to occur, due to staffing issues and errors. In addition to delaying your refund, some errors could get you audited.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Here’s when the IRS says you’ll receive your tax refund in 2022

It’s that time of year again. Social media is flooded with memes and funny posts from people religiously checking their bank account to see when their tax refund finally shows up. And results in either a funny post about how they feel as wealthy as a royal now. Or they seethe in anger, either because they feel like the IRS is taking too long — or they didn’t get back as big a refund as they’d hoped.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Am I eligible for this $8,000 tax credit?

The IRS is offering parents a tax credit that would cover up to 50% of child care expenses, and it could be worth as much as $8,000. Parents who care for children and other dependents are the ones the credit is designed for. The credit has been increased for 2021...
INCOME TAX
CNET

When will my tax refund arrive? How to track your money with IRS tools

Now that the IRS is accepting tax returns for the 2022 tax season, tax refunds are soon to follow. That means you'll need to know how to start tracking your money. But since the IRS is still facing challenges related to the pandemic, it's important to carefully review all the details on your tax return before submitting it to the agency. (Here's how to avoid refund delays.)
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Should You Claim Yourself as a Dependent on Your Taxes?

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, most Americans received stimulus checks. People who are marked as dependents on taxes didn't receive the stimulus checks. Now that the U.S. government shows no signs of distributing additional stimulus, there’s a key question you need to answer. Should you claim yourself as a dependent on your taxes?
INCOME TAX
CNET

Child tax credit: Tax refunds could bring another $1,800 per kid

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Although the final advance child tax credit payment was sent in December, eligible families can expect more money to arrive this year. With tax season here, the final enhanced child tax credit payment will arrive with your tax refund. The payment will be at least half of the total child tax credit, or more if you opted out of the monthly payments, added a new dependent to the family or significantly changed your income last year.
INCOME TAX
WKBN

WKBN

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy