Man arrested in Duplin County on drug, weapons charges

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop in Duplin County led to the arrest of a man on a number of charges.

On February 19, deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and agents with NC Alcohol Law Enforcement conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle operated by Brandon Huffin on Bug Town Lane in Wallace. Huffin tried to run away from authorities but was quickly caught.

After searching Huffin, officers found approximately 38 grams of crack cocaine, 7.5 grams of marijuana, and $40,114.

On February 20, during a search of Huffin’s home, deputies seized approximately 5.6 pounds of marijuana, 1.4 pounds of cocaine, a pound of ecstasy, 20.7 grams of Oxycodone, $6,120 and six guns. Of the handguns seized, two were stolen, officials said.

(Duplin County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Duplin County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Huffin was charged with numerous drug and gun-related offenses, including: five counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of trafficking opiates, two counts of trafficking MDMA, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II, six counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Huffin was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $1,650,000 secured bond.

