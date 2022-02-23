ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

New concessions coming to Denver International Airport

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ViYqK_0eN0s1hN00

DENVER — Travelers will soon have a wider variety of concessions to choose from when flying to and from the Denver International Airport.

NOW OPEN: Colorado welcomes its very first Whataburger

Wednesday, the airport released a list several new concessions that are expected to open in 2022.

  1. XpresCheck , Terminal
  2. Dazbog Coffee , Concourse A
  3. Einstein Bro’s Bagels , Concourse A
  4. Market 5280 , Concourse A
  5. Mercantile Dining & Provision , Concourse A
  6. Novo Coffee , Concourse A
  7. Plaza Premium Lounge , Concourse A
  8. WH Smith , Concourse A
  9. Dazbog Coffee , Concourse B
  10. Half Moon Empanadas , Concourse B
  11. High Dune Market & Goods , Concourse B
  12. Kabod Coffee , Concourse B
  13. Novo Coffee , Concourse B
  14. River North News , Concourse B
  15. Rosenberg’s Bagels , Concourse B
  16. VooDoo Doughnut , Concourse B
  17. Black Canyon Market & Goods , Concourse C
  18. Dazbog Coffee , Concourse C
  19. Longs Peak Market & Goods , Concourse C
  20. Skymarket , Concourse C
  21. Superfruit Republic , Concourse C

According to the airport, the concessions program is one of the biggest commercial developments in the U.S.

Between 2019 and 2021, DEN released 24 Concessions Request for Proposals (RFPs). The 24 RFPs are adding an additional 60,000 square feet of new space to the program.

“We are committed to enhancing our passengers’ experience by offering unique and exciting dining and
shopping options throughout DEN,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “DEN’s concessions program is expanding with local and nationally recognized brands that will give passengers more reason and excitement to travel through our airport. Our Gate Expansion Program gives us even more to look forward to as the space allows us to offer more dining and retail options to our already robust concessions program.”

Even more concessions are expected to open in 2023. Those include:

  • Concourse A, Food and Beverage Marketplace:
    • Uncle
    • The Bindery
    • Maria Empanada
  • Concourse A, Food and Beverage Marketplace:
    • Tocabe
    • Williams & Graham
    • D Bar
    • Bagel Deli
  • Concourse A, Food and Beverage Marketplace:
    • Elway’s Tap Room
    • Tacos Tequila Whiskey
    • Peet’s Coffee
  • Concourse B, Food and Beverage Marketplace:
    • Mizu Izakaya and Sushi
    • El Chingon
    • Aviano Coffee
  • Concourse C, Food and Beverage Marketplace:
    • Bar Dough
    • Señor Bear
    • Aviano Coffee
  • Concourse C, Food and Beverage Marketplace:
    • Cholon
    • Marczyk Fine Food
    • Teatulia Tea & Coffee

The new development means DEN’s Concessions program will embark on multiple construction projects. In 2022, a total of 56 construction projects will take place, which include 24 full construction buildouts and 32 refreshes. This is the first time DEN will experience this magnitude of concessions development since the airport opened in 1995.

STATE NEWS: Colorado to accept cryptocurrency for tax and fees

Learn more about DEN’s concessions program and business opportunities here . See current concessions options at DEN here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

It’s official: Whataburger opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado’s very first Whataburger is officially open in Colorado Springs. The Texas-based chain opened its doors Wednesday morning to hungry customers. It marks the first Whataburger store in the state. The restaurant boasts juicy burgers, chicken sandwiches, melts, desserts, shakes, etc. “A lot of people thought I was crazy for coming up […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo holds hope for terminal elephant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) shared the story of their terminally ill elephant and expressed their hope that “Malaika” will continue to fight. As the “end of a story” nears for 36-year-old aging elephant, Malaika, the zoo has released a statement regarding their beloved animal. Malaika has a history of health […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sushi#Dune#Food And Beverage#Travelers#Whataburger#Concourse A Novo Coffee#Concourse A Dazbog Coffee#Concourse B Kabod Coffee#Concourse B Novo Coffee#Concourse B Rosenberg#Concourse C Dazbog Coffee#Concourse C Skymarket#Den#Tocabe Williams Graham
KXRM

We are Salida: ‘Kiln’ it at The Maverick Potter

SALIDA, Colo. — A family-owned gallery and studio in Salida has gained popularity thanks to its handmade pottery. In 2008, husband and wife duo Mark Potter and Suzanne Rittmann found a spot in Salida that was perfect for pottery and opened their store, The Maverick Potter. “I’ve been making pottery since the early 90’s and […]
SALIDA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
KXRM

Hallmark films movie inside Sweetwater Flower Market

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Have you ever felt like you were inside a Hallmark movie when walking through Sweetwater Flower Market? If so, you are not alone; Hallmark has chosen to use the flower shop as a set in an upcoming movie! Thursday, Sweetwater Flower Market closed its doors in Old Colorado City for filming. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado to accept cryptocurrency for tax and fees

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado is expected to become the first state to accept cryptocurrency for payment of state tax and fees. Cryptocurrency is a digital way to pay for things without a bank or government through a computer system. “Cryptocurrency is verified by mining which is done by millions of computers and so, therefore, it […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

We are Salida: FOX21 stops by The Biker & The Baker

SALIDA, Colo. — As part of FOX21’s “We are Salida” campaign, Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister and reporter Sarah Ferguson stopped by The Biker & The Baker. To learn more about the business, watch the video above or visit its website!
SALIDA, CO
KXRM

KXRM

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy