Calling All Dreamers winner speaks out about experience

By Jordan Radach, Sonseeahray Tonsall
 1 day ago

It’s the kind of thing that can literally be life-changing.

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s Calling All Dreamers competition offered $140,000 worth of help to turn an idea into a physical storefront.

This year’s winner, Federico Garcia, and Emily Hoffman from the Downtown Sacramento Partnership joined Sonseeahray Tonsall to discuss the experience.

