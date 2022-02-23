Calling All Dreamers winner speaks out about experience
It’s the kind of thing that can literally be life-changing.
The Downtown Sacramento Partnership's Calling All Dreamers competition offered $140,000 worth of help to turn an idea into a physical storefront.
This year's winner, Federico Garcia, and Emily Hoffman from the Downtown Sacramento Partnership joined Sonseeahray Tonsall to discuss the experience.
