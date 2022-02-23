ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian government websites hit with cyberattack

By UPI Staff
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQDLJ_0eN0rT7R00

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Several Ukrainian government websites were hit with a cyberattack on Wednesday a week after two local banks were targets of another attack.

Websites for the Ukrainian parliament Verkovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Security Service of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were down.

The source of the attacks hasn't been confirmed, but experts fear that the attacks -- which follow a cyberattack on Ukraine's defense ministry and two local banks -- are a precursor to a Russian invasion.

"We consider these further incidents to be consistent with the type of activity Russia would carry out in a bid to destabilize Ukraine," a White House official told NBC News.

Both attacks have been classified as distributed denial of service attacks which involve disrupting traffic by overwhelming it with bots.

The European Union said it will launch its Cyber Rapid Response Team -- including Croatia, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania -- to help defend Ukraine from the attacks.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said there are no known cyber threats outside of Ukraine.

Ukraine's National Cyber Security Coordination Center confirmed the attack and said more details will come.

POLITICS
#Infrastructure Security#Computer Security#Ukrainian#The Cabinet Of Ministers#Ministry Of Defense#Russian#White House#Nbc News#The European Union#Cyber Rapid Response Team
UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

