ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Father creates NFT in attempt to eliminate video of daughter's murder from internet

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

A father in Virginia is using a new type of digital asset in an effort to remove footage of his daughter's murder from the internet.

Andy Parker , the father of Alison Parker, a reporter shot to death on-camera in 2015, has turned the footage of his daughter into a non-fungible token, or NFT , in an attempt to eliminate the footage.

"This is the Hail Mary," Parker told the Washington Post , describing it as an "act of desperation."

US COMPANIES ARE COLLUDING IN CHINA'S DOMESTIC OPPRESSION

Parker has worked with multiple social media platforms to remove the footage of his daughter's death from the platforms. However, he claims that footage of the shooting still lingers on several platforms. Parker has attempted a few other methods, including complaints filed with the Federal Trade Commission.

"We have talked to Google, we've talked to Facebook … they are protected by Section 230," Parker told Fox News 's Dana Perino. "That gives them complete immunity from any kind of liability, so they do what they do because they can."

The sole exception to Section 230 protections would be matters involving copyright infringement and intellectual property.

Parker has attempted to approach this problem by seeking copyright claims for the footage, but he has failed to obtain that. Parker has been in a legal standoff with Alison's former employer, Gray Television. The broadcasting company has not provided the full copyright privileges to Parker, but it has offered a license if it would help.

So, Parker is now trying to claim the footage as an NFT. Alison's boyfriend "came up with the idea that ... what if we create an NFT of this, this might be to enable us to circumvent the copyright issue," Parker told Perino. "And so, that's what we did … We were at the point where we're throwing spaghetti against the wall to see what sticks."

"We remain committed to removing violent footage filmed by Alison Parker's murderer, and we rigorously enforce our policies using a combination of machine learning technology and human review," a spokesperson for YouTube said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Gray Television told the Washington Post that it never permitted Parker to make the NFT.

NFTs do not necessarily establish one as the copyright owner of the token. While an NFT establishes one's ownership of the token in question, it does not directly mean that the NFT's record of ownership in the blockchain also applies to the physical or digital artifact in question. It is unclear if the creation of said NFT will improve Parker's ability to remove clips from the internet.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Experts claim that copyright case law around NFT ownership is still in early development. However, select copyright cases have arisen outside the United States that are helping set a precedent.

NFTs have been used in unusual ways to transfer legal rights around. One digital real estate company decided to sell the rights to a Tampa Bay home as an NFT.

Parker is running for Congress in Virginia's 5th Congressional District.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Perino
Gillian Sisley

Wife Furious After Husband Cancels Her Job Interview

Should one spouse ever have an executive say over another’s choices?. The pandemic has seen one of the most widespread job losses in decades. As of 2021, 225 million jobs were lost worldwide due to the pandemic. This has certainly been a reality for many workers in the US, and means that regaining stability becomes more difficult in trying economic times.
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Mom and Daughter Found After Vanishing 5 Years Ago

A mom and daughter from Fayetteville, North Carolina who were last seen in 2016 were found safe in a county a half-hour drive away on Tuesday, U.S. Marshals said. It remains unclear what happened to Amber Renaye Weber, 21 at the time of her disappearance, and her daughter, Miracle Smith, then age 1. The feds found Weber at a property belonging to the family of Miracle’s father, who fathered a second child with Weber at some point in the last five years. CBS 17 reported that agents had initially gone to the property as part of a separate weapons case involving a man who turned out to be the grandfather of Weber’s children. Weber and her daughter appeared to be in good condition. Her family, saying they were “relieved” by the discovery, had not yet seen the pair as of Thursday, though it was unclear why.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Gillian Sisley

Father Demands Daughter Repay Him for Child Support

Do children owe their parents financial compensation for raising them?. It is reported that over 750,000 divorces happen every year in the US, with a fraction of those families having children. In fact, records show that ⅓ of divorced couples have children, adding even more obstacles to the already difficult realities of separating a household into two.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Internet#Nft#The Hail Mary#The Washington Post#Fox News#Gray Television
psychologytoday.com

My Mother Allowed Her Husband to Abuse Me

Mothers often fail to meet our emotional needs. It is important to be curious about why our mothers have limitations. While you may never be able to forgive your mother, a relationship is still possible. Dear Dr. G.,. I am a 21-year-old female currently living at home with my mother....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
iheart.com

Tiktok Star Went Viral For Joke About Killing Now Arrested With Her Mother

A TikTok star who recently went viral for an eerie video about killing someone has just been arrested with her mother and three other people. Reports say that 22-year-old Mahek Bukhari, her mother Ansreen Bukhari, and another woman, Natasha Akhtar, allegedly ran some cousins off the road killing them both this past Friday night in Leicestershire, England. The NY Post also adds that the incident was so bad it tore the car in half. Currently law enforcement is still investigating the deadly incident. In court a judge asked the mother and daughter if they realized that they will “face the most serious charge known to criminal law,” in which they both responded, "yes".
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
The Independent

Mother sues Meta and Snap over 11-year-old daughter’s ‘extreme addiction’ before her suicide

A Connecticut mother sued social media giants Meta and Snap for allegedly causing her 11-year-old daughter to develop an “extreme addiction” to social media before she killed herself.Tammy Rodriguez alleges that the platforms are to blame for her daughter, Selena, becoming hooked on Instagram and Snapchat for several years before she took her own life in 2021.The wrongful death lawsuit, filed in January in San Francisco’s US District Court, claims that Meta and Snap’s products contained “defective design, negligence and unreasonable dangerous features.”Tammy Rodriguez alleges that Selena Rodriguez suffered “severe mental harm, leading to physical injury,” from using the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

American woman confused by the ‘weird’ place her British husband keeps his pyjamas

Americans and Brits may speak the same language, but there’s definitely some cultural barriers between the two. American TikToker Chloe Tucker Caine went viral after showing viewers the “weird” place where her British husband folds his pyjamas.In the video, Chloe, who is a real estate agent living in New York, walks into the bedroom and asks her followers for a bit of advice. “So, my British husband does something really weird and I want to know if this is a normal British thing, okay?” Chloe cuts to the bed, where she reveals her husband’s pyjamas neatly folded and tucked behind...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
61K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy