ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Uncharted’ lives past casting concerns

By Koby Moore
studentprintz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past weekend Uncharted, a prominent video game series made its way to the big screen, despite critics and fans’ distaste for the casting choices. The film stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan and Antonio Banderas. There was some controversy around the choices of casting...

studentprintz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Dakota Johnson Will Reportedly Play Sony's First Marvel Female Super Hero

Dakota Johnson is reportedly in talks to star in Sony Pictures' first Marvel movie centering on a female character in the Spider-Man universe, but it's not who anyone may have expected. Instead of playing a character like Black Cat or even Spider-Woman, Sony wants to cast her as Madame Web. Although Sony only has screen rights to Spider-Man-related characters, the studio has found surprising success lately with the Venom movies and its collaborations with Disney's Marvel Studios to bring Spidey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

New Movie: ‘Uncharted’ Starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg

There’s a new action film coming out and it looks really good! Nathan Drake(Tom Holland) and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother. Uncharted hits theaters on February 18th, see the trailer inside and my pr package that arrived yesterday!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Tati Gabrielle
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Shocking Moment He Found Out ‘Uncharted’ Was Getting Made

Mark Wahlberg is finally opening up about his new movie Uncharted and he’s apologizing to fans for teasing them for so long about it. It’s been a long time coming. Mark Wahlberg has been teasing fans about a movie adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game, Uncharted, for the better part of the last decade. Now it’s officially set to hit theaters. Walhberg told CinemaBlend that his enthusiasm for the project got the best of him.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Banderas
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tom Holland's latest adventure 'Uncharted' tops box office

Tom Holland might be without his Spider-Man suit in “Uncharted,” but his latest action-adventure is still doing good business at the North American box office. The video game adaptation starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg is on its way to earning $51 million over the long Presidents Day weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Sony Pictures estimated its Friday through Sunday grosses will be $44.2 million, putting it at No. 1.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Both Ghost Rider Movie Trailers Reuploaded By Sony In The Last 24 Hours

A funny thing happened recently on the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel – the trailers for 2007's Ghost Rider and 2012's Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance were both uploaded in the last 24 hours. Both films starred Nicolas Cage as Johnny Cage, the former stunt biker who sold his soul to the devil. In return, Cage was transformed into Ghost Rider, the Spirit of Vengeance. While fans may speculate this means a relaunch of the Ghost Rider franchise is in the works, the trailers' caption reveals the true meaning behind the uploads. Sony Pictures is celebrating the 15th and 10th anniversaries of Nicolas Cage playing the Marvel supernatural hero, and is treating fans with both films' pulse-pounding trailers.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Film review: Uncharted

It seemed like a good idea on paper, didn’t it? Turning a best-selling action-adventure game franchise into a swashbuckling movie about hunting for lost treasure with as much green screen action as you can muster. And while the Uncharted movie fulfils that requirement, it’s bogged-down in its own earnestness and suffers greatly for it. What should have been a spirited Jumanji-meets-Indiana Jones romp through jungles, over oceans and through spooky caves is instead a rather dull, plodding, two-hour round-trip without any real sense of urgency, jeopardy or actual fun.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy