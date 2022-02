The New Orleans City Council may soon lawyer up in its growing dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell over a valuable, century-old land trust — the Edward Wisner Donation. The crux of the matter is whether Cantrell is unnecessarily ceding millions of dollars every year in revenue generated by about 50,000 acres of land — donated to the city in 1914 by philanthropist Edward Wisner — and whether she is doing so illegally and without proper City Council authorization.

