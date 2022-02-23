ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Lexaria Optimistic About Expanded DehydraTECH Investigations

By InvestorBrandNetwork
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lexaria just announced ground-breaking findings from its recently-concluded Sildenafil animal study. The success of this study sets the stage for various other studies on the use of the company’s...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Highlighted In WardsAuto Feature

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, is the subject of a recently published feature article by WardsAuto; the article discusses Mullen’s vision for the future and includes quotes and information from Mullen senior leadership, including Mullen CEO and chair David Michery, VP of mechanical systems Marian Patriclan and VP of marketing Jason Putnam. Wards is an industry-leading, automotive-centric publication and has become a global leader in automotive intelligence by offering insights and intelligence on the global automotive industry. The article spotlighted MULN’s hybrid retail model and EVs, along with its manufacturing and battery tech. “I am delighted and thankful that industry leaders like Wards are starting to take an interest in covering the great EV effort we’re accomplishing here at Mullen,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release. “We had a great conversation with Christie, talking about the big plans we have for the FIVE EV crossover as well as our innovative hybrid retail model with our Mullen Lounge Points, direct and franchise sales and service model.”
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga's 2022 NFT Investments Listmakers Made Significant Contributions To The NFT Space

Financial media and data company Benzinga is capitalizing on its mission to bridge the gap between retail and institutional investors by holding free virtual events featuring speakers from innovative companies. On Wednesday, Benzinga held its "2022 NFT Investments Listmaker Event," recognizing the most innovative companies creating and promoting in the...
ECONOMY
KX News

MAGIC Fund still underutilized, officials optimistic about future use

There’s still more than $10 million sitting in the MAGIC Fund. The fund was set up to attract agriculture and energy-related businesses to the Minot area, and for many years now the fund has only grown in size — but no one seems interested. Officials said life events like the pandemic, resulting in low labor, […]
MINOT, ND
Axios

Insight Partners seals $20 billion fund

Insight Partners raised $20 billion for its largest flagship fund yet, the tech-focused venture capital and private equity investor announced on Thursday. Why it matters: The new fund from Insight, one of the most active venture investors last year, adds to the flood of capital pouring into private companies but comes at a time when public market investors are souring on growth stocks.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Lexaria Bioscience#Lexx#Tm#Cbdw
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New partnership to bring autonomous trucking to Texas

One of the world's largest logistics platforms, C.H. Robinson, and autonomous driving technology company Waymo plan to run multiple tests in the Dallas-Houston transportation lane to develop and expand autonomous driving technology across the freight industry, according to a recent press release. The partnership begins to address business challenges posed...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
pymnts

Embedded Finance Tackles Generation Gap to Win and Serve Older Generations

The pandemic has given us all a chance to become more refined digital natives. But let’s consider for a moment that we don’t often think about what’s “behind” embedded finance and payments — especially if we’re younger and more adroit with technology. Instead, we weigh the value exchange — what we’re being asked to provide, versus the value of what’s being provided.
EDUCATION
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Recap: Olympic Steel Q4 Earnings

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Olympic Steel beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.79 versus an estimate of $2.07. Revenue was up $293.04 million from the same...
SPORTS
Entrepreneur

Jeff Bezos Invests In Lummo

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Jeff Bezos, founder of e-commerce company Amazon.com, has invested in the Indonesian startup Lummo, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startup that provides a Shopify-like solution. Through his personal investment firm, Bezos Expedition, Bezos joined the latest Series C investment round of approximately $80 million, together with Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India. Bezos' participation in this funding round aims to strengthen Lummo’s ambition to accelerate the business growth of entrepreneurs and brands in Indonesia and the rest of southeast Asia.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Spain's Amadeus stays cautiously optimistic about recovery

(Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus posted on Friday a second consecutive profitable quarter since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, helped by stronger demand as travel curbs were partly phased out. The world’s biggest provider of travel booking services said it has seen steady volume growth throughout 2021,...
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

General Dynamics Corporation Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) traded at a new 12-month high today of $223.59. So far today approximately 237,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.
MARKETS
NBC Chicago

Where One of UnitedHealth's First Tech Start-Up Acquisitions Is Today

In 2014, UnitedHealth acquired Audax Health at a time when there was considerable market buzz about digital health solutions giving the consumer more control over their wellness. Audax has long since been absorbed by UnitedHealth's vast technology business, Optum, and the health insurance field has shifted to a much broader...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
109K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy