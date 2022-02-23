ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State-wide burn ban rescinded after rain relieves dry conditions

By Abigail Jones
 1 day ago

BATON ROUGE, La. ( KLFY ) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office has rescinded the state-wide burn ban that was issued last week.

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning , along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain , rescinded the burn ban after rain alleviated the dry conditions that caused the ban to be issued.

The ban was issued on Feb. 15, 2022, and is rescinded effective today, Feb. 23, 2022.

Extremely dry conditions cause a statewide burn ban to be issued

“I want to thank the public for its cooperation with this recent burn ban and for understanding the sensitive situation many communities and their first responders were recently facing with some very dry conditions,” said Browning, “It never ceases to amaze me how supportive Louisianans can be to each other in times of emergency and I’m proud of how the majority of our state responded this past week.”

Residents should be aware that local and parish governments may continue their own burn bans at their will.

Where the burn ban is being lifted, the State Fire Marshal’s Office would like remind residents that the only legal items you can burn in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items NOT allowed to be burned include:

•             Plastic and other synthetic materials

•             Tires and other rubber products

•             Paints, household and agricultural chemicals

•             Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire

•             Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products

•             Buildings and mobile homes

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

