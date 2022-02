The recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra borrows from the best of the Galaxy Note and Ultra lines, but is it enough to unseat the iPhone 13 Pro Max as the top high-end flagship on the market? The Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the question that will be on the minds of many seeking flagship smartphone nirvana this year, so let’s figure out which comes out on top.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO