Daniel Berger takes a five-stroke lead into the final round of the Honda Classic and is the heavy favorite to win for the fifth time in his career on Sunday. In what is very much a "Berger against the field" situation, a huge peloton behind him — including Shane Lowry, Chris Kirk and Sepp Straka — will try and chase down the leader at a PGA National course that doesn't yield the types of scores necessary to make up a ton of ground with 18 holes to go.

GOLF ・ 10 HOURS AGO