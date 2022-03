A new rumor has emerged suggesting that a new, free-to-play Call of Duty game will be launching at some point in 2023. Earlier this week, it was reported that Activision plans to delay the 2023 mainline installment in the Call of Duty series to 2024, which would make it the first time in roughly 20 years that the franchise hasn't been annualized. However, Activision pushed back on this reporting in a statement and said that it would still have new Call of Duty experiences to release in the coming year. Now, it seems like we might know what those experiences are.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO