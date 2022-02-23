ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

What Sets People Off: The Worst Pet Peeves Can Happen Anywhere

By Tim Van Horn
Mighty 990
Mighty 990
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There are certain things that put us in the fast lane to...

mighty990.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

This Is What Happens if People Keep Stealing Whataburger Tents

Whataburger fans love collecting the fast food company's merchandise, but sometimes this can lead to shortages at the restaurant and online. If you head to the Whataburger website, you can learn about the menu, the various Whataburger locations across the country, and check out the Whatastore. The store has almost everything and anything that has to do with the orange and white fast food giant. You can purchase plenty of licensed Whataburger items, including the famous Whataburger table tents.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Peeves
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
InspireMore

Everything Is “OK” With This Cat Who Has Adorable Conversations With Her Humans.

As difficult as it is to believe, someone once returned Akkodha the cat to the shelter because they thought her hair was “too long.”. We’ll bet those people are kicking themselves now, because Akkodha is becoming a genuine internet celebrity with TikTok videos that rack up millions of views. Her forever human, Dan Spano, says life with their now 15-year-old senior kitty is definitely “OK.”
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Magic 1470AM

7 Things You Should Never Feed Your Cat

If you love animals, own or used to own a pet chances are you gave them table food. Most people will slip their furry family member a little something under the table every now and then. Is that a good thing? A little treat won't hurt anything every once in a while right? Wrong.
PETS
womenworking.com

What Can Happen to a Person’s Body When They Drink Enough Water

Before we get into the healthy changes that your body can go through when you begin drinking enough water, let’s put first things first: how much water is considered enough, anyway?. According to Cleveland Clinic, to find the answer, just ask your own body. The world-renowned hospital’s website explains...
HEALTH
KIX 105.7

How Do You Mourn The Loss Of A Pet And Best Friend?

This time last week, I had to deal with one of the hardest thing that any pet owner has to deal with. My companion of almost 12 years, Apollo, crossed to the Rainbow Bridge. I knew his time was coming, and last Tuesday morning I had scheduled an appointment to have him put down. God decided that he would save me the trouble and took him overnight so he could pass in his home.
PETS
People

Small Apartment Dwellers Love This (On-Sale!) Table Set That Can Fit Almost Anywhere

If you're trying to make the most of a cozy corner or small space, clever and compact furniture — like this Amazon find — will help you maximize every inch of your home. Amazon's space-saving furniture storefront is packed with functional pieces, including Winsome's compact dining set, which is one of its most popular. The rolling cart unfolds into a square tabletop complete with stools and other handy features, making it easy to pull out for meals and tuck away when it's not in use. And right now, the shopper-loved find with 1,400 five-star ratings is on sale.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Cat amuses social media followers after refusing to let owner make their bed: ‘He chose violence today’

Cats are tricky animals. First they cuddle you, then they scratch at your arm and tear up the sofa. They can also be dramatic, which means it can be hard to get things done around the house when all your feline friend wants is some attention. One cat owner shared the hard parts of having a cat as a pet in a recent video on TikTok, where the animal can be seen refusing to let their owner make their bed.The TikTok account @neontacocat documents the adventures of Albus Dumplepaw, a kitten with more than 36,000 followers on the platform. In...
ANIMALS
Mighty 990

Mighty 990

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
905
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis, Tennessee News & Opinion

 https://mighty990.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy