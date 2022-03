WOOD RIVER - Freedom Plasma in Wood River is seeing a growing interest in its services. Located at 520 Wesley Drive in Wood River, Freedom Plasma opened the center in October in a former Office Max building that had sat empty for a number of years. The firm started with 12 machines to separate plasma and now plans to have as many as 48. Tommy Hubachek, director of the center, said the process is different from going to a blood drive. After a screening test, patients donate their whole blood which goes through a process called plasmolysis in which the plasma is separated from red blood cells. The red blood cells are returned to the patient.

WOOD RIVER, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO