Augmented reality is good for education because it allows students to learn more hands-on in the classroom. AR changes the way things work, making professors, facilitators, and guides join students on collaborative, interactive adventures. AR and VR also let you see things from history, people, and even events right in front of your eyes. The idea of eLearning with augmented reality is aimed at a human sense that is important for getting information. It also has a lot of ways to make lessons more fun by giving them a new level of excitement through a computer-generated environment.

