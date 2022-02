Approximately 35 percent of wine bottles used in American wineries comes from China with some coming from Mexico and the rest made in the USA. The mega-wineries have quietly purchased much of the existing inventory of glassware and are purchasing “futures” in the domestic production of those wine bottles. Wineries across the country are expanding in numbers of wineries and in size of production, causing further demands for glass bottles. To complicate the wine bottle market, ships containing shipping containers of wine bottles from China are waiting to be unloaded at the Los Angeles Port complex. Imported bottles from China have also an import tariff increasing the cost of such bottles. These tariffs began in 2018 during President Trump’s administration and continue through today, escalating to 25 percent. This 25 percent tariff is motivating domestic glass producer to increase their production.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO