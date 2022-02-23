ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn to open their 73rd season at Plainsman Park against Troy

By Patrick Conn
 4 days ago
It’s the return of college baseball on The Plains. The Auburn Tigers have their home opener on Wednesday against in-state foe Troy.

The Tigers opened the season at Globe Life Field for the State Farm College Baseball Classic. Facing three Big 12 teams, Auburn finished 2-1 after dropping the season opener against the Oklahoma Sooners. They beat No. 14 Texas Tech in a close game before throttling Kansas State on Sunday.

All their focus now shifts to Troy. Lefty Tommy Sheehan will be on the bump for this game. Auburn will face right-handed pitcher Beau Fletcher. He comes in with a 0-0 record and a 5.40 ERA.

“Whenever we hook it up against an in-state opponent, we always want to do good against each other,” head coach Butch Thompson said. The head coach knows the importance of a fast start. “We’re coming right out of the gate on Wednesday and we need to be at our best.”

