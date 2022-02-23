Auburn to open their 73rd season at Plainsman Park against Troy
It’s the return of college baseball on The Plains. The Auburn Tigers have their home opener on Wednesday against in-state foe Troy.
The Tigers opened the season at Globe Life Field for the State Farm College Baseball Classic. Facing three Big 12 teams, Auburn finished 2-1 after dropping the season opener against the Oklahoma Sooners. They beat No. 14 Texas Tech in a close game before throttling Kansas State on Sunday.
All their focus now shifts to Troy. Lefty Tommy Sheehan will be on the bump for this game. Auburn will face right-handed pitcher Beau Fletcher. He comes in with a 0-0 record and a 5.40 ERA.
“Whenever we hook it up against an in-state opponent, we always want to do good against each other,” head coach Butch Thompson said. The head coach knows the importance of a fast start. “We’re coming right out of the gate on Wednesday and we need to be at our best.”
- First Pitch: 5 p.m.
- Radio: Auburn Sports Network
- Local Radio: Tiger 95.9 FM
Comments / 0