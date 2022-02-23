ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

Two Roads Brewing Hires New Vice President of Sales

thebeveragejournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStratford’s Two Roads Brewing Company announced the hiring of Brian Corrie as Vice President of Sales on Feb. 8. Corrie brings more than 15 years of sales experience in...

www.thebeveragejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Press

PMP Management Hires Jamie Gould as Orange County Division Vice President

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Management Professionals, LLC. (PMP), a leading community association management company offering exceptional services across four states, announces the hiring of Jamie Gould to serve as Vice President of their Orange County, California division effective February 14, 2022. "Jamie has extensive leadership...
BUSINESS
Kenosha News.com

CCB Technology hires George Stray as new vice president of finance

CCB Technology, an IT management company with offices in Kenosha and Racine, has announced that George Stray has been named the firm's new vice president of finance. Stray brings over 35 years of accounting and finance operations experience with a background working for banking and legal firms. In this role, Stray will oversee and direct financial strategies, analysis, and budget management, while improving processes and reporting efficiencies.
RACINE, WI
The Associated Press

DonorDrive Appoints Cheryl Boeckman as Senior Vice President, Sales

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022-- DonorDrive, an EngageSmart solution and makers of an advanced enterprise digital fundraising platform for nonprofits, higher education institutions, healthcare organizations, and corporate giving, announced the appointment of Cheryl Boeckman as Senior Vice President, Sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005449/en/. DonorDrive...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stratford, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
Stratford, CT
Business
The Associated Press

Donohoe Hospitality Services Appoints Two Vice Presidents

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2022-- Thomas Penny, III, President of Donohoe Hospitality Services (DHS), a division of Donohoe, today announced the appointments of two vice presidents. Neeta Mayur has been promoted to vice president, revenue management, and Seon Heo has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing. Mayur will be responsible for further growing Donohoe’s transient RevPAR index and driving overall share to its portfolio with special attention directed towards ramping up new hotels and assisting challenged properties in her new role. As vice president of sales and marketing, Heo will assist Donohoe’s sales leaders to increase its share of the returning corporate, association, legal, citywide, government and extended stay business.
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

Connecticut’s first Amazon Fresh could open by Easter in Brookfield, officials say

BROOKFIELD — Supply chain issues have delayed the opening of Connecticut’s first Amazon Fresh supermarket, town officials said. Greg Dembowski, the town’s economic development specialist, said the store was supposed to open in September, but construction supply chain issues have delayed getting the materials needed to renovate the space in The Candlewood Lake Plaza shopping center.
BROOKFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy