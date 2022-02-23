ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

NC man turns himself in after seriously injuring 2-month-old daughter, deputies say

By Emily Mikkelsen
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man was arrested after deputies said he caused his infant daughter to suffer bleeding on the brain.

According to police documents, Christopher Jordan Gray, 28, was arrested after inflicting serious bodily injury on his 2-month-old daughter.

Deputies say the girl was admitted to the hospital with acute and non-acute bleeding on her brain on Feb. 14.

Investigators worked to determine how the child was injured after she arrived at the hospital, and warrants were issued for Gray, who turned himself in on Tuesday. He was given a $100,000 secured bond.

Gray was charged with one count of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Lexington, NC
CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

