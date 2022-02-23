Greene County offices, courts close due to weather conditions
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — All Greene County offices and judicial courts will be closed for the rest of the day due to the weather conditions.
Greene County's public information officer, Robert Jehle, said county leaders will meet later on Wednesday (2/23/22) to decide if the offices and courts will open back up tomorrow.
