ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Greene County offices, courts close due to weather conditions

By Ivie Macy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1RoO_0eN0eRXA00

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — All Greene County offices and judicial courts will be closed for the rest of the day due to the weather conditions.

Greene County’s public information officer, Robert Jehle, said county leaders will meet later on Wednesday (2/23/22) to decide if the offices and courts will open back up tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

How wintry weather affects the tow truck industry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The third wintry weather event in the last few weeks has caused several vehicles to crash or get stranded and in turn, tow trucks are being called to assist those in need. Dennis Cleveland, Owner of Affordable Towing, said that, strangely enough, today’s calls have actually been lower than normal. “I think […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Icy roads cause multiple crashes on I-44 in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Several crashes on I-44 near Phelps County have caused drivers to be at a stand-still for hours. One crash involved a tractor-trailer flipping over. That crash happened near eastbound at Crawford and Phelps county line around 4 a.m. Crews have been working for hours to move the tractor-trailer to the median. […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

City crews across the Ozarks work to clear roads

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– City crews across the Ozarks are running their plows around the clock to clear the roads that have been covered during Wednesday’s storm. Springfield is having its plows run 24 hours a day, with drivers working 12-hour shifts until midnight Thursday. The city said if there is less precipitation than expected, shifts will […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
County
Greene County, MO
Greene County, MO
Government
KOLR10 News

No widespread power outages reported in Northern Arkansas

ARKANSAS – Electric companies in Northern Arkansas are thankful the precipitation we saw fall on Thursday was mostly in the form of sleet. While crews stayed prepared for the worst, no major power outages have been reported. Heading into the night, crews are monitoring what effects, if any, could come from the precipitation we’ve seen. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fire in Ozark considered ‘complete loss’

OZARK, Mo.– Firefighters in Ozark braved the cold after a commercial building caught fire at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The building is considered a complete loss, Ozark Fire Marshal Don Gregory said. Smoke from the fire could be seen over Highway 65 and from areas miles away. The building that caught fire held paint […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

MSHP reports crashes, stranded vehicles amid winter storm

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – Missouri State Highway Patrol has been keeping busy this week as another winter storm rolls through the Ozarks. Troop D reported 138 calls for service on Wednesday, February 23rd. 78 of those calls were for stranded motorists and 38 were for crashes. Five of those crashes included injuries, but there were no […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Northern Arkansas region prepares for potential power outages

Areas to the south are bracing for the potential of power outages as they prepare for possible sleet and freezing rain on Thursday. Local agencies took Wednesday to prepare for the next few days. The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has food, water and their vehicles ready to help people in need. Sheriff John Montgomery said […]
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLR10 News

Drivers in the Ozarks deal with dangerous road conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Sleet has phased out of the Ozarks region for now, but roads are remaining slick tonight. All major roads surrounding Springfield are completely covered, according to MoDOT’s Traveler Map. As hard as it can be for everyday drivers to get around, we asked truckers how they plan to handle several days of driving […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

City offices around the Ozarks close for weather

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson city offices have closed for the day due to inclement winter weather conditions. At 11:30 am on February 23rd, all Branson City offices, including City Hall, will close. City officials say they want to ensure the safety of staff and assure the public that emergency services will still be working to […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Arkansas road conditions Wednesday afternoon

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Roads in Arkansas are becoming icy and slick. IDrive Arkansas says roads around Fayetteville, Harrison, and Eureka Springs are covered in ice. ArDOT is encouraging people to drive carefully and stay off roads if possible.
ENVIRONMENT
KOLR10 News

School closings in the Ozarks Friday

MISSOURI – Several school districts have announced they will be closed on Friday, February 25 after several days of snow and ice have hit the southwest Missouri region. Springfield Public Schools, Republic Schools and Nixa Schools are some in the nearby area who’ve already announced their closure on Friday. Some schools will still be holding […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Update: Roads conditions in Southwest Missouri

UPDATE 10:00 P.M. – MoDOT is reporting further road coverage across highways throughout southern Missouri, urging potential drivers to avoid travel if possible. Snow and freezing rain is expected to continue throughout the evening and Thursday, contributing to dangerous driving conditions. SOUTHWEST, Mo. – According to MoDOT, roads surrounding Springfield are covered or partly covered, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Current Missouri and Arkansas road conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Snow and freezing rain is expected to continue throughout this Thursday, contributing to dangerous road conditions. Roads conditions in Springfield are slick and icy this morning. MoDOT is encouraging drivers to drive slowly and avoid unnecessary travel. Additionally, MoDOT reminds travelers to stay inside their vehicles if they become stuck. Roads in northern […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Gov. Parson appoints 2 officials to certain boards and commissions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson announced seven appointments to various boards and commissions. Two appointees are in the Ozarks. Sheriff Jim Arnott was appointed to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. Sheriff Arnott has served as the Greene County Sheriff since 2008. He has also simultaneously served as the Interim Chief of […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

School closures in Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many schools will either be closed or switching to virtual learning as winter weather starts to make its way through the Ozarks today. Ozarks School District will be closed Thursday, February 24th. According to Meteorologist T.J. Springer, we will start to see a mixture of freezing rain and snow beginning this afternoon […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Winter weather leaves 20K+ without power in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As temperatures reach below freezing across Arkansas, energy companies around the state are reporting that thousands are without power. According to PowerOutages.US, there are more than 20,000 Arkansas customers currently without power. As of Friday morning, the majority of power outages are in eastern Arkansas. Entergy officials noted Wednesday that the […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

School closings in the Ozarks Thursday

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – Several schools in the Ozarks have announced that they will be closed Thursday, February 24th. Inclement weather has caused many schools in the Ozarks to close Wednesday and some districts have already made the decision to remain closed Thursday as well. Alton Schools, Aurora Schools, Ava Schools, Avilla Schools, Billings Schools, Bolivar […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

How Brody Corners would improve Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More development could be coming to the Southwest part of Springfield thanks to Brody Corners, a proposed project dedicated to improving retail, restaurant, and office facilities. Brody Corners would work through tax increment financing (TIF) and is the first project proposed for the area near West Sunshine and James River Freeway. “It’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Thunder sleet and thundersnow? Rare weather in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A rare weather wintry phenomenon has made an appearance throughout the Ozarks. According to Ozarksfirst Meteorologist Natalie Nunn, thunderstorms are producing heavy precipitation. The precipitation starts frozen in the clouds. Typically in the winter, precipitation falls completely frozen which is snow. Sleet is formed when a shallow layer of warm air noses […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy