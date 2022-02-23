ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen holds telephone audience with PM despite Covid

By The Newsroom
 1 day ago
The Queen has held her weekly telephone audience with the Prime Minister despite having Covid-19, Buckingham Palace said.

The monarch, 95, who tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, cancelled virtual audiences on Tuesday as she continued to suffer from mild cold-like symptoms.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Her Majesty did speak to the Prime Minister this evening.”

The Queen and PM Boris Johnson in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

There will have been much to discuss during the conversation with Boris Johnson on Wednesday evening, with the Government dealing with the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

Mr Johnson is also embroiled in the partygate saga, with the Metropolitan Police investigating a dozen events, including as many as six which the PM reportedly attended.

The Queen’s advanced age, Covid diagnosis, frailer appearance and recent health scare mean her medical team will be keeping a close eye on her progress, but being well enough to speak to the Prime Minister will be taken as an encouraging sign.

The nation’s longest reigning monarch, who will have been triple vaccinated, recently spent more than three months resting, on doctors’ orders.

In the autumn, she pulled out of attending the Cop26 climate change summit, the Festival of Remembrance and then the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service due to a sprained back. She also missed the Church of England’s General Synod.

The Queen now regularly uses a walking stick and has been pictured looking frailer recently.

The Queen during an audience last week (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

She remarked during a Windsor Castle audience last week: “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”

Next week, the head of state has a major engagement on March 2 when she is due to host the Diplomatic Reception and meet hundreds of dignitaries at Windsor.

Mr Johnson is the 14th prime minister of the Queen’s long reign.

The pair have held their weekly audiences – which follow Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons – by telephone for much of the pandemic, with the monarch usually seated in her Oak Room sitting room taking the call on an old-fashioned phone.

But Dominic Cummings – the former chief aide to No 10 – claimed Mr Johnson wanted to visit the Queen in person early during the pandemic despite Downing Street staff already falling ill with virus.

Mr Cummings alleged he had to convince Mr Johnson not to visit the monarch by warning about the potentially grave consequences.

The PM on the phone to the Queen in March 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic (Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown copyright/Buckingham Palace/PA) (PA Media)

Ultimately Mr Johnson and the Queen switched to holding phone discussions on March 18 2020 as she prepared to socially distance at Windsor, ahead of the first lockdown.

Their first in-person meeting during the pandemic was not until 15 months later on June 23 2021.

In a 1992 documentary filmed to mark her 40th year on the throne, the Queen gave her view on the importance of her meetings with her prime ministers.

“They unburden themselves or tell me what is going on or if they have any problems, and sometimes I can help in some way as well,” she said.

“They know I can be impartial and it is rather nice to feel one is a sponge.

“Occasionally one can put one’s point of view and perhaps they have not seen it from that angle.”

As head of state, the Queen is politically neutral and acts on the advice of her Government in political matters, but her knowledge of politics is immense.

Throughout her reign, she has received weekly briefings from the prime minister of the day, and dozens of government documents pass across her desk every week for formal approval.

newschain

Ukrainian capital under threat as Russian invaders press closer

Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine’s capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe. Amid growing casualties — including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building, bridges...
POLITICS
newschain

UK to personally sanction Putin and foreign minister ‘imminently’ – Johnson

The UK will “imminently” level personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Boris Johnson has announced. The Prime Minister told Nato leaders in a virtual meeting on Friday that the UK would echo measures announced by the EU to target the Russian leader.Referring to Mr Putin’s wish to recover territory which previously fell under the USSR, he said Russia was “engaging in a revanchist mission to overturn post-Cold War order”.
POLITICS
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Did Prince Charles Transmit Coronavirus To Her Majesty? Royal Reportedly Refused To Cancel Meeting With UK PM Boris Johnson Despite COVID-19 Battle

Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 after Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles. News about Queen Elizabeth testing positive for COVID-19 shocked the world. Concerns and messages of goodwill around the globe, on Sunday, flooded online as some sightseers gathered at the gates of Windsor Castle where Her Majesty is receiving medical treatment for mild symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth Cancels Virtual Duties While Battling COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II is prioritizing her health while battling COVID-19. The 95-year-old British monarch tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, and on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that she would not participate in several pre-planned virtual events. "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold like symptoms she has decided...
WORLD
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
The Independent

Prince Philip was a ‘Greek god’ who ‘showed off like mad’, says Lady Pamela Hicks

The Queen’s bridesmaid and former lady-in-waiting, Lady Pamela Hicks has revealed that Prince Philip used to “show off” around the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret when they were younger.Hicks, 92, who is the cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh, hosted a panel with her daughter, India Hicks called “70 Years of Duty and Friendship” on Friday evening, discussing her life-long friendship with Her Majesty.The talk was to celebrate the 70th anniversary since the Queen acceded to the throne, which will be marked on Sunday 6 February.Lady Pamela is the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the great-great-granddaughter of...
CELEBRITIES
