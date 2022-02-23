Man sentenced to 18 months for chase with kids in his car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mistletoe Avenue man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for a high-speed chase with two of his children in the car.

David Tribble, 41, pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to a third degree felony charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Two misdemeanor charges of endangering children as well as fifth degree felony charges of possession of fentanyl and obstructing official business were dropped in exchange for his plea.

Tribble was charged by Youngstown police following a n Oct. 15 chase. After police managed to pull him over, they found a small amount of fentanyl in the car, reports said.

Tribble is also expected to face charges for a Jan. 30 arrest at the Giant Eagle on U.S. Route 224 in Boardman .

Reports said Tribble was seen placing items in a bag and tried to leave without paying for them. When he was stopped at the door, reports said he reached for his waistband and drew what store security thought was a gun and threatened to “drop” the employee.

He was stopped on Hillman Street and taken into custody there, reports said.

A woman in his vehicle was released, but two pit bulls that were also in the vehicle were taken by animal control agents because the woman told police she was afraid of the dogs.

Tribble is accused of taking about $205 worth of goods including a lamb roast and items for baby care. Police did not find a gun in his car.

He was booked into the county jail on a second degree felony charge of robbery and freed after posting $15,000 bond following his arraignment in Mahoning County Area Court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.