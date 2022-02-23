ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UI officials receive report of forcible fondling

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Iowa officials say they have received a report of a forcible fondling,...

www.1630kcjj.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCJJ

Iowa City man given no contact order after being accused of assault

An Iowa City man wanted on an assault warrant was taken into custody Thursday. 21-year-old William Humphrey and the woman who is pregnant with his child got into an argument in the apartment they share on the 200 block of Myrtle Avenue in the 1 am hour of January 18th. According to the criminal complaint, Humphrey took the victim’s belongings and threw them in the hallway. He’s also accused of throwing the woman into the hallway twice during the altercation.
IOWA CITY, IA
Bakersfield Californian

UPDATE: KCSO officials find hiker reported missing

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that a hiker reported missing Wednesday has been found after a daylong multiagency search. Gab Song, 72, was reported missing in the Mt. Pinos area in the early morning hours Wednesday, according to KCSO officials. He was reported missing out of...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Lewiston Tribune

Family of slain Orofino man refutes official report

The family of a 48-year-old Orofino man who was fatally shot by Clearwater County deputies during a confrontation Jan. 31 held a media conference Wednesday claiming the investigators have released false information about the victim. Stephen Stubbs, a Las Vegas, Nev., attorney who represents the family of Michael J. Trappett,...
OROFINO, ID
KCJJ

Iowa City Police respond to report of suspicious male near school

At 9:31 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, Iowa City police responded to Lucas Elementary School, 830 Southlawn Dr., for a report of a suspicious male who approached a group of children as they walked to school. The children reported they were walking in the area of Shamrock Drive and Arbor...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ui#University Of Iowa
WOKV

Man accused of raping woman on United flight

NEW YORK — A man was arrested after he was accused of raping a woman on a United flight. Police at London's Heathrow Airport were alerted to "an incident" on an inbound trans-Atlantic flight from Newark, New Jersey, on the morning of Jan. 31. "Officers met the aircraft on...
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Jen Psaki fires back at reporter’s question over police killings: ‘Let me finish my answer’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shut down a reporter who tried to interrupt her answer, after accusing President Joe Biden of not having “spoken out forcefully against” police killings.During a briefing aboard Air Force One on Thursday, en route to New York, Washington Times White House correspondent Jeff Mordock asked the question: “We’ve had six law enforcement officers killed by criminals this year. The president has not spoken out forcefully against any of these attacks. Even some of his supporters say the lack of forceful condemnation is demoralising to police. Why hasn’t he spoken out more forcefully against these attacks?”Ms Psaki responded: “He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Rioter Brags About IQ Before Asking Judge if He Can Fight Prison Guards

An alleged Capitol rioter boasted about his IQ in court Thursday before immediately undermining his point by asking a judge for permission to fight his prison guards, according to a report from the courthouse. Josiah Kenyon, 34, is accused of storming the Capitol while dressed as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas and assaulting police officers with a table leg that had a nail sticking out of it. According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Kenyon appeared in court Thursday and indicated to the judge that he wanted to say something. Judge Carl Nichols reportedly advised Kenyon to run his statement by his attorney first, but Kenyon responded: “I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss.” According to Cheney, Kenyon then said he wanted the judge to acknowledge that was allowed to defend himself if he was assaulted by prison guards. Nichols reportedly refused to rule one way or the other, to which Kenyon is said to have replied: “Okey-doke.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Amir Locke’s cousin arrested in connection to fatal Minneapolis police raid

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the police investigation that led to the killing of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man Minneapolis police shot to death while they executed an early-morning, no-knock search warrant last week.According to a police affidavit, the individual in custody is Locke’s cousin, and was arrested in Winona, Minnesota, more than 100 miles southeast of Minneapolis. The investigation and subsequent shooting have come in for heavy criticism, as Locke wasn’t named on the police search warrant, which was carried out by the MPD on behalf of the neighbouring St Paul Police Department. The...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Two sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged over shooting of unarmed man in parked car

Two sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana have been arrested on manslaughter warrants and fired over the “unjustified” shooting of an unarmed man in his parked car last week.Daniel Vallee, 34, was shot dead after a 12-minute stand-off with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Officers outside a known “crack house” at around 2.20am last Wednesday.Mr Vallee allegedly refused to get out of his vehicle, locked his doors, and switched the car engine on as five officers surrounded him with guns drawn.Announcing the two officers’ arrests, Sheriff Joseph P Lopinto III said Mr Vallee had “escalated the situation” by starting the engines while the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Missouri man convicted at 14 of killing mom gets parole

A Missouri man who has insisted for more than 20 years that he was wrongly convicted as a teenager of killing his mother has been granted parole.Attorneys for 37-year-old Michael Politte confirmed Tuesday that he had been given parole, the Kansas City Star reported. He is set to be released April 23 from the Jefferson City Correctional Center.Politte was 14 years old in 1998 when, according to his lawyers, he found the burning body of his mother, Rita Politte, on the floor of their home in the eastern Missouri town of Hopewell as he and a friend, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy