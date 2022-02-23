Widespread light to steady snow into Friday morning

A low pressure system is on track to bring widespread snow showers to West Michigan this evening and overnight. While snow accumulation is anticipated to be light, slick travel conditions are likely on main and secondary roads. All of West Michigan is expected to receive 2" to 4" of snow accumulation by Friday morning. Isolated higher amounts are possible, but not likely widespread.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is posted for Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson counties from 6 p.m. this evening until 8 a.m. Friday morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch counties until 8 a.m. Friday.

The latest FOX 17 Future Track shows the system gradually building into Southwest Michigan Thursday, reaching I-94 after 5 p.m. this evening.

The system approaches from the south traveling north through the evening hours on Thursday. After 8 p.m. this evening, light snow showers are expected near I-96.

The majority of snow will fall during the overnight hours tonight into early Friday morning. Below is the expected satellite and radar view at 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Snow showers quickly move out of West Michigan by the early morning hours. Most models show snow showers completely exiting the region around daybreak Friday. While snow is not expected to fall during the commute on Friday morning, roads will be snow-covered and slick in spots.

