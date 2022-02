CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Walden Galleria will hold the first of four drills held during the year to ensure and enhance the mall's on-going safety and security practices. The lockdown drill will take place Thursday, Feb. 24 at 11:15 a.m. If you are in the mall at that time expect to hear a public address announcement advising that an emergency drill is being conducted.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO