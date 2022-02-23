ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville man pleads guilty to 2017 Decatur murder

By Kait Newsum
 1 day ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man charged with murder in 2017 pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of capital murder.

36-year-old Michael Anthony Bishop was arrested in connection to a shooting that took the life of 37-year-old Raul Estevan de Quesada .

Authorities at the time said Decatur Police found de Quesada dead inside his home when they responded to a shooting call just after midnight on Chestnut Street in October of 2017. Detective Jordan Pace, who led the investigation, said it appeared de Quesada was shot and killed during a home invasion and robbery.

After he was shot, reports say de Quesada’s wife was held at gunpoint while her purse was stolen.

Decatur Police Violent Crimes Detectives were able to identify Bishop as one of the people involved in the murder. U.S. Marshalls found Bishop at a home in Huntsville in December of 2017 . He was arrested and transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was held without bond.

In June of 2020, Bishop filed a handwritten motion in the Morgan County District Court asking to serve as his own co-counsel in his capital murder trial.

In that motion, Bishop wrote that he and his attorney believed he should be allowed to directly participate in court proceedings as his own co-counsel in order to “adequately and effectively present his defense,” because his knowledge of the evidence would allow him to clarify much of the evidence during the trial.

(Photo: Decatur Police)

Bishop’s trial was set to begin Wednesday morning, but he instead entered a guilty plea to two counts of capital murder during a robbery.

According to an official statement, Bishop will spend the remainder of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judge Shelly Waters accepted his pleas. District Attorney Scott Anderson and Chief Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery represented the State.

