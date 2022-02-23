ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

Georgia man arrested for distribution and possession of child pornography

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. ( WRBL ) — A Georgia man is being held at Fulton County jail for his charges relating to the sexual exploitation of children.

Joshua Newsome, 43, was arrested on Feb. 18. He is being held on six charges of distributing child pornography, and one charge of possessing child pornography.

The arrest took place after his home was searched through a warrant carried out by officials with the Johns Creek Police department. Electronic devices used to distribute the material were seized, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

This search warrant was in relation to an online investigation by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The task force investigates the virtual sharing of children sexual abuse material.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.

WRBL News 3

Seven arrested and twenty pounds of marijuana, ecstasy, firearms seized in Troup County investigation

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A multi-agency drug investigation led to the arrest of seven individuals and the recovery of twenty pounds of marijuana, ecstasy, several firearms, and other drug trafficking items. On Wednesday, February 23, Troup County investigators said that investigators with the Troup County Narcotics Division, along with assistance from the LaGrange Police […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

TCSO searching for missing 15-year-old girl

TROUP COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Shanna Moore was last seen on Feb. 23, 2022. Officials believe she is possibly in the Franklin area. Investigators said Moore may be in the company […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Missing Slocomb woman located in Florida

UPDATE: OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Slocomb woman last seen in Dothan on Monday has been found in Florida. More News from WRBL Dothan police confirm that 86-year-old Shirley Woodham was found near Eglin Air Force Base. ORIGINAL: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are searching for a woman last seen on Monday morning. […]
WRBL News 3

Missing Buena Vista man victim of deadly traffic crash

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The body of a man reported missing over the weekend has been found in Buena Vista. According to Buena Vista Police Chief Wendell Faulk, JaMarcus Bridges’ body was found on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Bridges was the victim of a single vehicle traffic crash, according to Chief Faulk. Bridges’ family […]
BUENA VISTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police confirm shots fired outside Crawford Road store

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police confirm they are investigating an incident where a person allegedly fired a gun at M&M Grocery along Crawford Road. Nobody was injured.  The shooting happened Thursday morning, February 24th, outside the store. A woman who says she was the victim tells News 3 a man she didn’t know put […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Andy Parker tries NFT to take daughter’s shooting video offline

(WFXR) — Andy Parker has spent the past several years trying to scrub the footage of his daughter’s death from the internet. Now, he is running for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives on the platform of stopping the abuse of social media. More News from WRBL After Parker’s daughter, Alison, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

