Crews battle 2-alarm apartment building fire amid high winds (PHOTOS)
Fire crews battled fire and wind Wednesday afternoon at an apartment building in Lehigh County. Crews were called a little after...www.lehighvalleylive.com
Fire crews battled fire and wind Wednesday afternoon at an apartment building in Lehigh County. Crews were called a little after...www.lehighvalleylive.com
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0