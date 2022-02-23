Crews battle 2-alarm apartment building fire amid high winds (PHOTOS)

UPDATE: A second person, who lived in the right side of the double home that burned Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Stanley Street in Wilson Borough, was treated at an area hospital for smoke inhalation, fire Chief Joe Sipel said. Three adults and a juvenile who lived in that home are being assisted by the Red Cross, Sipel said. A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal will work with fire department officials on Thursday in an attempt to determine where and why the fire started, Sipel said.

WILSON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO