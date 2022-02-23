Deputies searching for person of interest after woman found dead in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a person of interest after they found a woman fatally shot in Iredell County Saturday.
Authorities responded to Rocky River Road near Mooresville, where they found Lailani Nicole Givens, 34, inside a vehicle near a home. Deputies confirmed she died at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said it Is looking for Arthur Lee Givens V, who is currently a person of interest in this investigation. He also has an outstanding warrant for assault by strangulation and assault on a female.
Deputies released a photo of Givens, who was last seen Saturday at 2:58 a.m.
The sheriff’s office is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that can lead to Givens’ arrest.
Anyone with information on where Givens may be is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at (704) 662-1340.
No other details have been released at this point. Return to this story for updates.
