ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Deputies searching for person of interest after woman found dead in Iredell County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VESJq_0eN0ZSf600
Arthur Lee Givens V Arthur Lee Givens V (WSOC)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a person of interest after they found a woman fatally shot in Iredell County Saturday.

Authorities responded to Rocky River Road near Mooresville, where they found Lailani Nicole Givens, 34, inside a vehicle near a home. Deputies confirmed she died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said it Is looking for Arthur Lee Givens V, who is currently a person of interest in this investigation. He also has an outstanding warrant for assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

[ ALSO READ: Police searching for 2 suspects accused of robbing, kidnapping 17-year-old walking in west Charlotte ]

Deputies released a photo of Givens, who was last seen Saturday at 2:58 a.m.

The sheriff’s office is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that can lead to Givens’ arrest.

Anyone with information on where Givens may be is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at (704) 662-1340.

No other details have been released at this point. Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police: Suspect connected to Charlotte shooting arrested after SWAT situation in Concord)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Disabled woman found alive after 9 days alone in towed car

KENT, Wash. — Police in Washington state said a severely disabled woman was found alive after spending nine days alone inside a towed car. According to KIRO-TV, Kent police responded to a missing person report shortly after 3 p.m. Feb. 14. The person who filed the report said her disabled sister hadn’t been seen for several days, the news outlet reported.
KENT, WA
WSOC Charlotte

Alabama police seize cocaine, cash, guns

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — An Alabama man faces drug trafficking charges after police found more than $58,000 worth of cocaine in a storage unit, authorities said. Stephen Darnell Cain, 64, of Muscle Shoals, was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs, the Muscle Shoals Police Department stated in a Facebook post.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
County
Iredell County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Concord, NC
Iredell County, NC
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Tennessee woman accused of stabbing friend in shower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of stabbing her friend in the shower, prosecutors said. Cassidy Ford, 26, of Nashville, was charged Feb. 18 with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to records posted to the Davidson County Clerk’s Office online website. According to prosecutors,...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting#Person Of Interest#Swat#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
78K+
Followers
87K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy