Moody softball drops game to Hayden
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Twelve hits and a dinger from Kendall Trimm wasn’t enough for Moody to overcome Hayden in girls’ softball here on Tuesday, February...www.trussvilletribune.com
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Twelve hits and a dinger from Kendall Trimm wasn’t enough for Moody to overcome Hayden in girls’ softball here on Tuesday, February...www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0