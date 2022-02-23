ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody, AL

Moody softball drops game to Hayden

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
 1 day ago
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Twelve hits and a dinger from Kendall Trimm wasn’t enough for Moody to overcome Hayden in girls’ softball here on Tuesday, February...

Hewitt-Trussville girls win Helena Open

From The Tribune staff reports HELENA — The Hewitt-Trussville girls golf team  won the Helena Girls Open earlier this week. The event was held at Oak Mountain State Park. The Huskies finished in first place, 18 shots ahead of second-place Homewood. The Huskies had a team total of 225. Hewitt-Trussville was led on Tuesday by […]
HELENA, AL
Springville drops close one to Homewood

From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — The Springville Tigers tied the Patriots with a run in the fifth, but Homewood scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning and closed out a scoreless top of the seventh to win 3-1 here Thursday night, February 24, 2022. Bryan Payne took the loss for Springville, […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
Hewitt-Trussville softball blows our Mortimer Jordan

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — Sophomore pitcher Sara Phillips moved to 17-0 as a starter and the Hewitt-Trussville girls showed strong judgment at the plate, exploiting a Mortimer Jordan pitching duo that couldn’t find the plate in Thursday night’s 15-0 victory on ‘Taylor Burt Day,’ honoring their coach. After walking Hannah Dorsett and […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Moody, AL
Sports
City
Hayden, AL
City
Moody, AL
Huskies thump Southside-Gadsden

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — In his last at-bat, Hewitt-Trussville’s Matt Miller doubled, scoring Omari Kelly to stop Southside-Gadsden by the 10-run rule in the bottom of the sixth inning, 13-3. Miller went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and an opposite field homer that came during an eight-run explosion in the […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Leeds softball drops home opener to Gardendale

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor LEEDS — The Green Wave dropped their home opener to a strong Gardendale squad on Tuesday, February 22, by a score of 4-2. Leeds pitcher Emma Machen took a shutout into the sixth inning, when the Gardendale batters finally touched her for a run. The Green Wave grabbed the lead […]
GARDENDALE, AL
Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

