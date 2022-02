New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is promoting a legislative package aimed at lower prescription drug costs for residents. “With these efforts, we will join the growing number of states that are saying enough is enough when it comes to rising drug costs by taking a long look under the hood of the entire process, and then fixing what needs to be fixed,” Murphy said Monday at the Willingboro Senior Center, the same day three of four bills were introduced in the Legislature.

WILLINGBORO, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO