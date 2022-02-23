Here’s where trout are being stocked across Central Pa.

(WTAJ) — In anticipation of the upcoming trout fishing season, the state Fish and Boat Commission has begun stocking bodies of water across Central Pennsylvania.

Adult trout from area hatcheries were transported on Wednesday, Feb. 23 to rivers, creeks and lakes in Blair and Clearfield Counties. More stockings are scheduled to take place within the coming weeks and months.

In a video posted to the commission’s Twitter account , Waterways Conservation Officer Sean Lake said they will continue stocking throughout the month of February and March. Lake also discussed the need for volunteer help and welcomed anyone willing to assist in getting the fish in the water.

“The last two years were pretty tough because of COVID. This year we’re back to normal stocking where anyone can come out and help us,” Officer Lake said.

Over 7 million of the fish species are expected to be stocked in ​697 streams and 127 lakes throughout Pennsylvania over the course of the year, according to the commission. The opening day for trout season across the state is Saturday, April 2 with a Mentored Youth Trout Day taking place on Saturday, March 26.

Here are the upcoming dates for trout stockings taking place across our area:

SOURCE: Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission

Bedford County

Beaver Creek: 03/03/22

Bobs Creek: 03/14/22

Clear Creek: 03/09/22

Cove Creek: 03/16/22 & 03/22/22

Evitts Creek: 02/22/22

Gladdens Run: 02/28/22

Little Wills Creek: 02/28/22

Maple Run: 03/03/22

Raystown Branch Juniata River: 03/04/22 & 03/10/22

Sherman Valley Run: 03/03/22

Town Creek: 03/25/22

Wills Creek: 03/12/22

Yellow Creek: 03/01/22

Blair County

Bald Eagle Creek: 02/25/22

Beaverdam Creek: 02/23/22

Bells Gap Run: 02/22/22 & 03/23/22

Canoe Creek: 03/11/22

Canoe Creek Lake: 02/26/22

Clover Creek: 02/28/22

Frankstown Branch Juniata River: 02/23/22

Poplar Run: 02/24/22

Riggles Gap Run: 03/23/22

South Poplar Run: 02/24/22

Vanscoyoc Run: 03/23/22

Cambria County

Beaverdam Run: 03/21/22

Bens Creek: 03/29/22

Chest Creek: 03/17/22, 03/19/22 & 03/25/22

Clearfield Creek: 03/21/22

Duman Lake: 03/04/22

Elton Sportsmen’s Dam: 03/01/22

Hinckston Run: 03/29/22

Howells Run: 03/03/22

Killbuck Run: 03/21/22

Lake Rowena: 03/01/22

Laurel Lick Run: 03/19/22

Laurel Run, Trib To Conemaugh River: 03/29/22

Little Paint Creek: 03/01/22

Noels Creek: 03/03/22

North Branch Blacklick Creek: 03/02/22

North Branch Little Conemaugh River: 03/03/22

Stewart Run: 03/04/22

Cameron County

Clear Creek: 03/30/22

Driftwood Branch Sinnemahoning Creek: 03/17/22 & 03/19/22

First Fork Sinnemahoning Creek: 03/17/22

George B Stevenson Reservoir: 03/04/22

Mix Run: 03/28/22

North Creek: 03/30/22

Sinnemahoning Portage Creek: 03/30/22

West Creek: 03/30/22

Wykoff Run: 03/29/22

Centre County

Bald Eagle Creek: 03/18/22, 03/19/22 & 03/29/22

Big Poe Creek: 03/21/22

Black Moshannon Creek: 03/16/22 & 03/17/22

Cold Stream Dam: 03/26/22

Little Fishing Creek: 03/14/22

Marsh Creek: 03/14/22

Penns Creek: 03/28/22

Pine Creek: 03/30/22

Poe Lake: 03/21/22

Seven Mountains Boy Scout Pond: 03/21/22

Sinking Creek: 03/15/22

Sixmile Run: 03/22/22

South Fork Beech Creek: 03/26/22

Standing Stone Creek: 03/24/22

Wallace Run: 03/18/22

White Deer Creek: 03/30/22

Clearfield County

Anderson Creek: 03/30/22

Bennett Branch Sinnemahoning Creek: 03/30/22

Chest Creek: 03/19/22

Curry Run: 03/31/22

Cush Creek: 03/18/22

East Branch Mahoning Creek: 03/01/22

Gazzam Run: 03/31/22

Gifford Run: 03/30/22

Goss Run Dam: 03/19/22

Janesville Dam: 03/16/22

Juniata Lake – tannery dam: 02/23/22

Laborde Branch: 02/23/22

Laurel Run: 03/01/22 & 03/28/22

Little Clearfield Creek: 03/31/22

Little Muddy Run: 03/16/22

Medix Run: 03/18/22

Moose Creek: 03/30/22

North Witmer Run: 03/16/22

Parker Lake: 03/28/22

Sandy Lick Creek: 02/23/22

Shaggers Inn Pond: 03/28/22

South Witmer Run: 03/16/22

West Branch Susquehanna River: 03/15/22

Wilson Run: 03/19/22

Wolf Run: 03/29/22

Elk County

Bear Creek: 03/31/22

Belmouth Run: 03/24/22

Bennett Branch Sinnemahoning Creek: 03/28/22

Boggy Run: 03/24/22

Byrnes Run: 03/30/22

Crooked Creek: 03/29/22

East Branch Clarion River: 03/16/22 & 03/29/22

East Branch Millstone Creek: 03/28/22

East Branch Spring Creek: 03/25/22

Hoffman Run: 03/07/22

Laurel Run Reservoir: 03/04/22

Little Toby Creek: 03/29/22

Maxwell Run: 03/24/22

Mead Run: 03/24/22

Medix Run: 03/18/22

Millstone Creek: 03/28/22

Mix Run: 03/28/22

Powers Run: 03/04/22

Ridgway Reservoir: 03/31/22

Spring Creek: 03/18/22

Twin Lakes: 03/07/22

West Branch Clarion River: 03/02/22 & 03/16/22

West Creek: 03/30/22

Wilson Run: 03/02/22

Wolf Run: 03/25/22

Huntingdon County

Blacklog Creek: 03/28/22

Globe Run: 03/24/22

Great Trough Creek: 03/14/22

Greenwood Lake: 03/18/22

Lake Perez: 03/24/22

Laurel Run: 03/12/22

North Branch Little Aughwick Creek: 03/02/22

North Spring Branch: 03/15/22

Saddler Creek: 03/31/22

Shade Creek: 03/28/22

Shaver Creek: 03/24/22

Standing Stone Creek: 03/18/22, 03/24/22 & 03/31/22

Three Springs Creek: 03/15/22

Tuscarora Creek: 02/26/22

West Licking Creek: 03/15/22

Whipple Lake: 03/12/22

Jefferson County

Big Run: 03/01/22 & 03/24/22

Callen Run: 03/30/22

Canoe Creek: 03/01/22

Cathers Run: 03/24/22

Cloe Lake: 03/02/22

East Branch Mahoning Creek: 03/01/22

Fivemile Run: 03/24/22

Laurel Run: 03/01/22

Little Sandy Creek: 03/24/22

Little Toby Creek: 03/29/22

Mill Creek, Trib To Clarion River: 03/24/22 & 03/30/22

North Fork Redbank Creek: 03/17/22

Rattlesnake Creek: 03/29/22

Rattlesnake Run: 03/29/22

Redbank Creek: 03/17/22

Sandy Lick Creek: 03/10/22

Walburn Run: 03/29/22

Wolf Run: 03/29/22

Somerset County

Allen Creek: 03/01/22

Beaverdam Creek: 03/07/22

Beaverdam Run: 03/18/22

Bens Creek: 03/23/22

Breastwork Run: 03/03/22

Brush Creek: 03/29/22

Casselman River: 03/02/22

Clear Shade Creek: 03/18/22

Cub Run: 03/18/22

Elklick Creek: 03/01/22

Flaugherty Creek: 03/01/22

Gladdens Run: 02/28/22

Glade Run: 03/30/22

Jones Mill Run: 03/01/22

Kimberly Run: 03/07/22

Kooser Lake: 03/02/22

Kooser Run: 03/02/22

Laurel Hill Creek: 03/12/22, 03/17/22, 03/19/22 & 03/24/22

Laurel Hill Lake: 02/26/22

Little Piney Creek: 03/28/22

Mcclintock Run: 03/30/22

Middle Creek: 03/19/22

Miller Run: 03/28/22

Piney Creek: 03/28/22

Piney Run: 03/18/22

Raystown Branch Juniata River: 03/03/22

Shafer Run: 03/24/22

Shaffers Run: 03/29/22

South Fork Bens Creek: 03/23/22

Stonycreek River: 03/11/22

Tub Mill Run: 03/02/22

Whites Creek: 03/30/22

Wills Creek: 03/04/22 & 03/12/22

Youghiogheny River: 03/09/22

More information about trout stockings can be found on the Fish and Boat Commission website .

