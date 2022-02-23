ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Here’s where trout are being stocked across Central Pa.

By Rian Bossler
 1 day ago

(WTAJ) — In anticipation of the upcoming trout fishing season, the state Fish and Boat Commission has begun stocking bodies of water across Central Pennsylvania.

Adult trout from area hatcheries were transported on Wednesday, Feb. 23 to rivers, creeks and lakes in Blair and Clearfield Counties. More stockings are scheduled to take place within the coming weeks and months.

In a video posted to the commission’s Twitter account , Waterways Conservation Officer Sean Lake said they will continue stocking throughout the month of February and March. Lake also discussed the need for volunteer help and welcomed anyone willing to assist in getting the fish in the water.

“The last two years were pretty tough because of COVID. This year we’re back to normal stocking where anyone can come out and help us,” Officer Lake said.

Over 7 million of the fish species are expected to be stocked in ​697 streams and 127 lakes throughout Pennsylvania over the course of the year, according to the commission. The opening day for trout season across the state is Saturday, April 2 with a Mentored Youth Trout Day taking place on Saturday, March 26.

Here are the upcoming dates for trout stockings taking place across our area:
SOURCE: Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission

Bedford County

  • Beaver Creek: 03/03/22
  • Bobs Creek: 03/14/22
  • Clear Creek: 03/09/22
  • Cove Creek: 03/16/22 & 03/22/22
  • Evitts Creek: 02/22/22
  • Gladdens Run: 02/28/22
  • Little Wills Creek: 02/28/22
  • Maple Run: 03/03/22
  • Raystown Branch Juniata River: 03/04/22 & 03/10/22
  • Sherman Valley Run: 03/03/22
  • Town Creek: 03/25/22
  • Wills Creek: 03/12/22
  • Yellow Creek: 03/01/22

Blair County

  • Bald Eagle Creek: 02/25/22
  • Beaverdam Creek: 02/23/22
  • Bells Gap Run: 02/22/22 & 03/23/22
  • Canoe Creek: 03/11/22
  • Canoe Creek Lake: 02/26/22
  • Clover Creek: 02/28/22
  • Frankstown Branch Juniata River: 02/23/22
  • Poplar Run: 02/24/22
  • Riggles Gap Run: 03/23/22
  • South Poplar Run: 02/24/22
  • Vanscoyoc Run: 03/23/22

Cambria County

  • Beaverdam Run: 03/21/22
  • Bens Creek: 03/29/22
  • Chest Creek: 03/17/22, 03/19/22 & 03/25/22
  • Clearfield Creek: 03/21/22
  • Duman Lake: 03/04/22
  • Elton Sportsmen’s Dam: 03/01/22
  • Hinckston Run: 03/29/22
  • Howells Run: 03/03/22
  • Killbuck Run: 03/21/22
  • Lake Rowena: 03/01/22
  • Laurel Lick Run: 03/19/22
  • Laurel Run, Trib To Conemaugh River: 03/29/22
  • Little Paint Creek: 03/01/22
  • Noels Creek: 03/03/22
  • North Branch Blacklick Creek: 03/02/22
  • North Branch Little Conemaugh River: 03/03/22
  • Stewart Run: 03/04/22

Cameron County

  • Clear Creek: 03/30/22
  • Driftwood Branch Sinnemahoning Creek: 03/17/22 & 03/19/22
  • First Fork Sinnemahoning Creek: 03/17/22
  • George B Stevenson Reservoir: 03/04/22
  • Mix Run: 03/28/22
  • North Creek: 03/30/22
  • Sinnemahoning Portage Creek: 03/30/22
  • West Creek: 03/30/22
  • Wykoff Run: 03/29/22

Centre County

  • Bald Eagle Creek: 03/18/22, 03/19/22 & 03/29/22
  • Big Poe Creek: 03/21/22
  • Black Moshannon Creek: 03/16/22 & 03/17/22
  • Cold Stream Dam: 03/26/22
  • Little Fishing Creek: 03/14/22
  • Marsh Creek: 03/14/22
  • Penns Creek: 03/28/22
  • Pine Creek: 03/30/22
  • Poe Lake: 03/21/22
  • Seven Mountains Boy Scout Pond: 03/21/22
  • Sinking Creek: 03/15/22
  • Sixmile Run: 03/22/22
  • South Fork Beech Creek: 03/26/22
  • Standing Stone Creek: 03/24/22
  • Wallace Run: 03/18/22
  • White Deer Creek: 03/30/22

Clearfield County

  • Anderson Creek: 03/30/22
  • Bennett Branch Sinnemahoning Creek: 03/30/22
  • Chest Creek: 03/19/22
  • Curry Run: 03/31/22
  • Cush Creek: 03/18/22
  • East Branch Mahoning Creek: 03/01/22
  • Gazzam Run: 03/31/22
  • Gifford Run: 03/30/22
  • Goss Run Dam: 03/19/22
  • Janesville Dam: 03/16/22
  • Juniata Lake – tannery dam: 02/23/22
  • Laborde Branch: 02/23/22
  • Laurel Run: 03/01/22 & 03/28/22
  • Little Clearfield Creek: 03/31/22
  • Little Muddy Run: 03/16/22
  • Medix Run: 03/18/22
  • Moose Creek: 03/30/22
  • North Witmer Run: 03/16/22
  • Parker Lake: 03/28/22
  • Sandy Lick Creek: 02/23/22
  • Shaggers Inn Pond: 03/28/22
  • South Witmer Run: 03/16/22
  • West Branch Susquehanna River: 03/15/22
  • Wilson Run: 03/19/22
  • Wolf Run: 03/29/22

Elk County

  • Bear Creek: 03/31/22
  • Belmouth Run: 03/24/22
  • Bennett Branch Sinnemahoning Creek: 03/28/22
  • Boggy Run: 03/24/22
  • Byrnes Run: 03/30/22
  • Crooked Creek: 03/29/22
  • East Branch Clarion River: 03/16/22 & 03/29/22
  • East Branch Millstone Creek: 03/28/22
  • East Branch Spring Creek: 03/25/22
  • Hoffman Run: 03/07/22
  • Laurel Run Reservoir: 03/04/22
  • Little Toby Creek: 03/29/22
  • Maxwell Run: 03/24/22
  • Mead Run: 03/24/22
  • Medix Run: 03/18/22
  • Millstone Creek: 03/28/22
  • Mix Run: 03/28/22
  • Powers Run: 03/04/22
  • Ridgway Reservoir: 03/31/22
  • Spring Creek: 03/18/22
  • Twin Lakes: 03/07/22
  • West Branch Clarion River: 03/02/22 & 03/16/22
  • West Creek: 03/30/22
  • Wilson Run: 03/02/22
  • Wolf Run: 03/25/22

Huntingdon County

  • Blacklog Creek: 03/28/22
  • Globe Run: 03/24/22
  • Great Trough Creek: 03/14/22
  • Greenwood Lake: 03/18/22
  • Lake Perez: 03/24/22
  • Laurel Run: 03/12/22
  • North Branch Little Aughwick Creek: 03/02/22
  • North Spring Branch: 03/15/22
  • Saddler Creek: 03/31/22
  • Shade Creek: 03/28/22
  • Shaver Creek: 03/24/22
  • Standing Stone Creek: 03/18/22, 03/24/22 & 03/31/22
  • Three Springs Creek: 03/15/22
  • Tuscarora Creek: 02/26/22
  • West Licking Creek: 03/15/22
  • Whipple Lake: 03/12/22

Jefferson County

  • Big Run: 03/01/22 & 03/24/22
  • Callen Run: 03/30/22
  • Canoe Creek: 03/01/22
  • Cathers Run: 03/24/22
  • Cloe Lake: 03/02/22
  • East Branch Mahoning Creek: 03/01/22
  • Fivemile Run: 03/24/22
  • Laurel Run: 03/01/22
  • Little Sandy Creek: 03/24/22
  • Little Toby Creek: 03/29/22
  • Mill Creek, Trib To Clarion River: 03/24/22 & 03/30/22
  • North Fork Redbank Creek: 03/17/22
  • Rattlesnake Creek: 03/29/22
  • Rattlesnake Run: 03/29/22
  • Redbank Creek: 03/17/22
  • Sandy Lick Creek: 03/10/22
  • Walburn Run: 03/29/22
  • Wolf Run: 03/29/22

Somerset County

  • Allen Creek: 03/01/22
  • Beaverdam Creek: 03/07/22
  • Beaverdam Run: 03/18/22
  • Bens Creek: 03/23/22
  • Breastwork Run: 03/03/22
  • Brush Creek: 03/29/22
  • Casselman River: 03/02/22
  • Clear Shade Creek: 03/18/22
  • Cub Run: 03/18/22
  • Elklick Creek: 03/01/22
  • Flaugherty Creek: 03/01/22
  • Gladdens Run: 02/28/22
  • Glade Run: 03/30/22
  • Jones Mill Run: 03/01/22
  • Kimberly Run: 03/07/22
  • Kooser Lake: 03/02/22
  • Kooser Run: 03/02/22
  • Laurel Hill Creek: 03/12/22, 03/17/22, 03/19/22 & 03/24/22
  • Laurel Hill Lake: 02/26/22
  • Little Piney Creek: 03/28/22
  • Mcclintock Run: 03/30/22
  • Middle Creek: 03/19/22
  • Miller Run: 03/28/22
  • Piney Creek: 03/28/22
  • Piney Run: 03/18/22
  • Raystown Branch Juniata River: 03/03/22
  • Shafer Run: 03/24/22
  • Shaffers Run: 03/29/22
  • South Fork Bens Creek: 03/23/22
  • Stonycreek River: 03/11/22
  • Tub Mill Run: 03/02/22
  • Whites Creek: 03/30/22
  • Wills Creek: 03/04/22 & 03/12/22
  • Youghiogheny River: 03/09/22

More information about trout stockings can be found on the Fish and Boat Commission website .

Philipsburg moves forward with proposed campground

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After hearing both concerns and support from residents, Philipsburg is one step closer to a campsite breaking ground near the Cold Stream Dam and United FC Soccer Fields. The borough council voted to move forward with the grant application process. The proposed campground would have 10 RV sites. If the […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
PennDOT implements vehicle restrictions for winter weather

UPDATE 11:04 p.m.– PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on the following roadways: I-80 from exit 97/Brockway-DuBois to mile marker 194 at the Clinton/Union county line I-99 in Centre County Route 322 from Potters Mill to Juniata County HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is putting vehicle […]
TRAFFIC
Winter weather: Closings and delays

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Pennsylvania#Trout Fishing#Fish And Boat Commission#Twitter#Waterways Conservation#Covid#03 25 22 Wills Creek
Here are the most rural counties in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) – A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Volunteer fire companies able to apply for $12.5k in state funding

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Local volunteer firefighting companies can receive up to $12.5k in state funding aimed at assisting rural companies with fighting brush and forest fires. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is offering up to $12.5k in funding for training and equipment. The deadline to apply for the grant is May […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Owners, veterinarians urged to join PSU bird flu webinar

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– With the recent outbreak of bird flu, The Penn State Extension Poultry Team will be hosting a webinar to teach more about the flu. Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is a disease that is known to lead to the death of poultry. Small poultry flock owners and private practice veterinarians are […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Local students partake in woman in manufacturing seminar

DUBOIS, Pa.(WTAJ)– Students from local counties gathered in DuBois for a woman in manufacturing seminar and training session. Students from schools in Elk, Clearfield and Jefferson counties listened to speakers that work in STEM as well as Penn State students studying engineering. The speakers spoke about studying, entering the field of STEM. There was also […]
DUBOIS, PA
Police to increase patrols after Centre County ice rink vandalism

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An ice skate rink at a Centre County park will be seeing more police patrol after being vandalized Tuesday night. According to Harris Township Facebook, State College Police have been asked to do more patrols at the Blue Spring Park, located at 230 Wagner Street in Boalsburg after an ice skate […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Golden Gloves return to DuBois, local boxers to compete

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) is a place where young kids are mentored by police and community members through exercise. It’s also home to some of the best boxers in Pennsylvania, who will be entering the ring next month to fight in the Golden Gloves right in their […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
District 6 playoff update following Thursday’s postponements

The PIAA district tournaments are underway, below are results and schedules from District 6 games, with links to our pages for districts 5 and 9. The previous singular web post has been disconnected. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com. District 5 UpdateDistrict 9 Update*Better Seeded is Host unless otherwise noted** Updated with postponements […]
Sheetz selected as finalist in USA Today fast food reader’s choice competition

(WTAJ) — Sheetz is joining 20 other fast-food restaurants in a national competition by USA Today for this year’s Best Regional Fast Food Reader’s Choice travel awards. The convenience store chain was selected as a finalist alongside other major regional fast-food chains that include Biscuitville, Bojangles, Burgerville, Cook Out, Culver’s, Dick’s Drive-In, Gott’s Roadside, Habit Burger Grill, […]
FOOD & DRINKS
