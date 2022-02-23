ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood welcome baby boy

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
LOS ANGELES — It’s been a wild month for NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., who won the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 and then had his baby boy arrive four days later.

In an Instagram post, the new father shared a picture of himself with the baby and his girlfriend, the baby’s mother, Lauren Wood. In the caption, he wrote, “THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth! The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever.”

The couple named the baby Zydn, according to the post.

Beckham also recounts the Super Bowl win in the post, saying, “This last week has been one that I truly could never forget. I had never been more prepared and focused for a game in my life, I was ready to go nuclear and perform at the highest level that I ever had in my career. I knew it and I felt it in my soul, I was in my biggggest bag n nothin was goin to stop me. I reallly mean that!! I was ON. Motivated, determined, and eyes set on a goal that I promised to myself and this team from the moment I decided to be an LA Ram. Safe to say those were my plans and not Gods.”

The photo of the family shows Beckham’s leg in a brace, a result of an injury during the Super Bowl, CBS Sports reported.

Model Lauren Wood announced the pregnancy in November on Instagram, as we reported at the time.

©2022 Cox Media Group

