Takoma Park Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday evening in the 7400 block of Holly Avenue, according to an emailed community advisory. “On February 21, Takoma Park Police responded to the area of Holly Avenue for multiple calls about hearing what sounded like several shots being fired,” the community advisory reads. “Officers canvassed the area for suspects, potential victims and casings and recovered a shell casing and several bullet fragments. Several witnesses observed a Black male flee in a small white vehicle and a second Black male run towards the Metro station.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO