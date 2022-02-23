ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Hints At Wanting More Kids With Prince William After Visit To PlayLab In Denmark

By Jason Brow
 5 days ago
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Is the British Royal Family about to get a little bit bigger? Kate Middleton hinted that she and Prince William might give Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis a new baby brother or sister.

While Kate Middleton met with parents and young children at the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen, the Duchess of Cambridge remarked that she sometimes thinks about having another kid. “It makes me very broody,” Kate, 40, said, per Page Six. “[Prince] William always worries about me meeting under-one-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘lets have another one.”

Kate and William, 39, are already the proud parents of a trio of tots – Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and 3-year-old Prince Louis. William seems content with sticking with three. A few weeks before Kate’s solo trip to Lego Foundation PlayLab at the University College Copenhagen, she and William visited a hospital in Lancashire, England. “Don’t give my wife any more ideas,” William said when a couple handed Kate their child for a photo op. “Don’t take her with you,” William jokingly warned his wife.

(Aaron Chown/AP/Shutterstock)

While Kate seems a bit baby crazy, she told reporters in Copenhagen that having kids comes with a lot of unexpected work. “There is so much joy and happiness associated with having a newborn baby, but actually people don’t necessarily talk about the worry or the anxiety that comes with having a newborn,” Kate remarked, per Just Jared. “Particularly if you are noticing things with your own child that you feel you are worried about.”

Kate has been enjoying her time out and about in the world. At the start of the month, she joined her in-laws, Prince Charles, 73, and Camilla Parker Bowles, 74, at The Prince’s Foundation’s Trinity Buoy Wharf in London. The trip visited the training site for Prince Charles’ educational charity. A day before that, Kate got a bit airborne during a visit with England ruby players. Kate, who took over the role of Patron of the Rugby Football League and England Ruby after Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties, seemed to be loving the new position. Members of the women’s team lifted Kate high as if she were trying to catch a ball. Instead, she tried to catch her breath from laughing too hard.

“I am so thrilled to become Patron of @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby,” Kate tweeted when she assumed the role. “Two fantastic unions who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!”

