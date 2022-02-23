ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomaria, SC

Feb. 16 wreck leaves one dead

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sso0t_0eN0SrDG00

POMARIA — One individual was killed following an early morning collision on Feb. 16, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, with SCHP, said the wreck took place on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at approximately 6:35 a.m. on U.S. Highway 176 near New Hope Road (one mile west of Pomaria).

Bolt said a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Hwy 176 while a Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane. He stated the Corolla struck the Silverado head-on.

The driver of the Silverado was injured and transported to a local area hospital, Bolt said the driver of the Corolla was deceased at the scene.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the deceased as 28-year old Calvin J. Anstey, of Irmo.

Per emergency personnel on scene, Anstey was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the collision.

This accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newberry Observer

Coroner IDs Feb. 21 wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Coroner identified the victim of a single vehicle collision that took place on Feb. 21 at 6:10 p.m. Coroner Laura Kneece identified Shunolon Antwan Battle, 39, of Newberry, as the decedent in the collision. An autopsy has been scheduled for this week. There is no evidence showing that Battle was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, Kneece said.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy