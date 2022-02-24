ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Hanover Bancorp, Inc (HNVR) Files IPO Registration Statement

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hanover Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: HNVR) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as:...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tech stock investors have had a rough three...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Manhattan#Commercial Bank#Stock#Hanover Bancorp Inc#Hnvr Rrb#Streetinsider Premium#Hanover Community Bank#Freehold
Benzinga

Why Inflation Has Investors Turning To Multifamily Real Estate

One of the top things on investors’ minds lately is inflation, and what its long-term effects will be on their investments and the economy. While some investors are sitting tight and hoping for the best, many are seeking ways to protect their portfolios or even benefit from rising costs.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

7 Megatrend Stock ETFs With Massive Potential

In 2022, the U.S. equities market got off to its worst start to a year since the dark days of the financial crisis, with many areas of the market, including stocks and stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs), selling off. As a result, many investors are rethinking how to position their portfolio for the months ahead.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Better Buy: Blackstone Vs. Brookfield Asset Management

BAM and BX are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)(BAMR) and Blackstone (BX) are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Both boast credit ratings of A- or higher with vast global reach and massive scale. They compete for funds from the biggest clients and also bid against each other for some of the world's largest, most important, and best infrastructure and real estate assets. Best of all, both have been steered by excellent management, leading to outstanding long-term track records, wherein both companies have crushed the broader market indexes.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Forbes

How To Make Nearly 12% Annually In Real Estate

The stock market doesn’t just hand out safe yields up to 11.8%, vanilla money managers will tell you. And they are mostly right—but sometimes wrong. When these 11.8% dividends are safe to buy, it can really pay to be contrarian. An 11.8% yield means that a million-dollar portfolio...
REAL ESTATE
WWD

IPO Seen Valuing L Catterton at $3 Billion to $4 Billion

Click here to read the full article. Private equity giant L Catterton is looking to the klieg lights of Wall Street — and a big valuation.  The company, which bought Birkenstock last year and has a long consumer track record, has hired banks for an initial public offering with the testing of the market suggesting a valuation of $3 billion to $4 billion, according to a source familiar with the process. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourThey Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 While a summer offering is possible,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Insiders Sell Around $16M Of 4 Stocks

U.S. crude oil futures jumped more than 7% on Thursday after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced that the country’s armed forces would carry out a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy