Lindsay Lohan Reveals How To Actually Pronounce Her Last Name In 1st TikTok Video

By James Crowley
 4 days ago
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Fans were flabbergasted when Lindsay Lohan said her last name differently than we’ve all been led to believe throughout her career!

We’ve been saying it wrong for all these years! Lindsay Lohan, 35, shocked fans when she introduced herself on TikTok earlier in February, and she said her name a little differently than many of us have been pronouncing it since she became a child star with 1998’s The Parent Trap. Her debut on the video app was extremely simple, but it raised tons of questions from fans who had no idea that Lohan was said differently.

I’m on Tiktok Now! 🥰 #imontiktoknow

The video is super simple. It just features the Mean Girls star in a white sweater with her signature red hair down, as she announced that she’d joined the app. “Hey, everyone! It’s Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now, I’m on TikTok!” she said, but the way she pronounced her last name flabbergasted viewers. Rather than saying it as “Low-han,” with an “H” sound, Lindsay pronounced it more like “Lowen,” and fans were so confused!

She got tons of comments from people who couldn’t believe that they’d been saying her name wrong for years! “Wait. Lindsey ‘LOWEN’?!?IVE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?” one fan wrote. Another person explained that it must have been the Freaky Friday star who was actually incorrect. “You pronounced ur name wrong,” the fan wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11zxst_0eN0S6Fi00
Lindsay stuns on the red carpet for the 2018 European MTV awards. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Regardless of how she pronounces her name, it seems like Lindsay is having a good time on TikTok. Other than her introduction, Lindsay also posted her amazing Super Bowl ad for Planet Fitness, where she poked fun at some of her past issues including a DUI. She also shared a clip where she lip-synced to some of her iconic lines from The Parent Trap, when she was just a kid.

TikToks aside, Lindsay is definitely super busy, planning her wedding to financier Bader Shammas. She revealed plans for multiple wedding dresses in an interview with EXTRA earlier in February. While it’s not clear when the star will tie the knot, she does seem head-over-heels for her fiancé, especially since getting engaged in November 2021.

