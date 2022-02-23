Former Cisco Engineer Theodore Gates Joins NewWave as Cyber Business Development Director

Mobile games developer Scopely has appointed former Disney exec Salaam Coleman Smith to its board of directors, the company’s co-CEOs Walter Driver and Javier Ferreira said Thursday. “With deep entertainment and leadership experience across multiple Fortune 500 media companies, Salaam’s expertise, commitment to innovation, and ability to navigate a continuously evolving digital landscape will be extremely valuable to Scopely as we continue to expand our business,” the company’s statement read. “She shares our vision to inspire play, every day, and we will significantly benefit from her bold consumer insights and ability to balance creative vision with strong business acumen.”More from The...

