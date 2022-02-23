ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Former Cisco Engineer Theodore Gates Joins NewWave as Cyber Business Development Director

By Nichols Martin
ExecutiveBiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheodore Gates, formerly a senior security engineer for Cisco Systems‘ U.S. public sector segment, has been tapped by NewWave Telecom and Technologies to serve as director of cybersecurity business development. He joins NewWave as...

blog.executivebiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Mobile Games Developer Scopely Appoints Former Disney Exec to Board of Directors

Mobile games developer Scopely has appointed former Disney exec Salaam Coleman Smith to its board of directors, the company’s co-CEOs Walter Driver and Javier Ferreira said Thursday. “With deep entertainment and leadership experience across multiple Fortune 500 media companies, Salaam’s expertise, commitment to innovation, and ability to navigate a continuously evolving digital landscape will be extremely valuable to Scopely as we continue to expand our business,” the company’s statement read. “She shares our vision to inspire play, every day, and we will significantly benefit from her bold consumer insights and ability to balance creative vision with strong business acumen.”More from The...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Tesla loses director of engineering to Generac

Tesla (TSLA -6.4%) Director of Engineering Brian Dow has left the company to join Generac Holdings (GNRC -3.4%), according to Electrek. Dow had been at the company since 2016. Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is competing with Tesla with its backup generator business threatened to a degree by Tesla growing out the Powerwall business even further.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Security Engineering#Cisco Systems
WGAU

UNG joins national Cyber Command Network

The University of North Georgia is joining a national cyber command network: UNG will be part of the US Cyber Command Academic Engagement Network. The University of North Georgia has been selected to join the United States Cyber Command Academic Engagement Network. UNG is one of 70 universities, 14 community...
COLLEGES
ZDNet

Cisco's quarterly results indicate increasing business value of network

Networking giant Cisco Systems announced its FY22 Q2 numbers on Wednesday. ZDNet summarized the results in this post, so I won't go into detail on the numbers. At a high level, the company put up a modest beat, which is impressive given the unprecedented supply-chain constraints that are playing havoc with infrastructure vendors.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy