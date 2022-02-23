ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Monday Did You See Any Extra Snowmen In Bismarck?

By Bromo
 4 days ago
Just last Monday it was President Day, did you happen to see any extra snowmen shaped in the liking of any of our past leaders?. I personally did not, but judging by the record performance that 21st of February we just had wouldn't surprise me one bit. It seems that we...

Blowing Snow Into The Street In Bismarck Could Be Costly To You

Old man Winter might be hangin' on this winter season. Something tells me this won't be the last snowstorm we'll go through this season. However, hopefully, there won't be many more. As we dig out from the four inches of snow we received in the Bismarck Mandan area the last couple of days, you should keep this in mind from the city of Bismarck.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck In For A Winter Wallop? Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Bismarck Mandan area. This watch is in effect from 6 pm Sunday, February 20th through late Monday, February 21st. This watch area includes the cities of Bismarck, Strasburg, and Linton. All of southern North Dakota is in the watch area.
BISMARCK, ND
Were You A Part Of History Here In Bismarck On 2/17/2007?

Gee, I wonder what the weather was like way back on February 17th, 2007 here in Bismarck/Mandan?. If you were living here in Bismarck/Mandan back on February 17th, 2007 you probably don't remember anything unusual about the weather on that particular Saturday. The most important factor for that day 15 years ago was snow, oh and a World Record to conquer. You see way out in Michigan, they held the record for the most snow angels in one place at one time, that number was officially logged into the Guinness Book Of World Records. According to mtulode.com "In 2006 Michigan Tech was able to recruit 3,784 people to make snow angels simultaneously, and 3,745 people to have a snowball fight"
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck: Get Ready To Spring Forward In Less Than A Month

I'm writing this today for all the people who have cabin fever like myself. The last two days of weather certainly isn't helping the cause. After a mid 50 degrees day on Saturday, the snow was all but gone in Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln. Now, we have several inches of snow to melt again and it doesn't appear like that will happen this week. Yep, winter has set in again, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck’s 911 Emergency Currently Experiencing An Outage

Bismarck's Emergency 911 is currently experiencing an outage as of February 22nd, at 10:14 am the time of this article. According to a press release from the City of Bismarck, if you are having difficulties contacting 911 by voice, text 911. Enter the numbers "911" in the "To" field. Your...
BISMARCK, ND
Who Has The Most Perilous Potholes- Bismarck, Mandan, Or Lincoln?

It wasn't there yesterday, but today it's a pothole pit ready to put a whammy on your wheels, spill your coffee, and make you cuss out loud. Generally, the month of March kicks off the pothole season, this year we have the drastic day to night temperature swings to thank for an early start to the season. Not so much the effect of temperatures on the asphalt but its effect on the water that is beneath the asphalt. Cracks occur on roadways through average wear and tear, if water is able to seep through to the layers below the road surface here's where the simple science comes in...water expands when freezing.
MANDAN, ND
Bismarck Roads More Dangerous This Winter By Far

I have read about more local accidents this past winter that I can recall in the last past 8 years. I have now lived in North Dakota for eight years, so I can longer refer to myself as a "rookie" out here, I am aware of just how quickly the weather can change, and with the temperatures climbing, basic common sense will tell you that the snow and ice will melt. This is where it can get dangerous, for I have experienced many times how treacherous and slippy the conditions of the roads can turn. This of course can lead to unforeseen accidents, which then eventually those people affected will spew out their frustrations on social media about how certain people are not doing their jobs good enough. The City of Bismarck workers who are responsible for our city roads.
BISMARCK, ND
NWS Early Spring Weather Outlook For Bismarck & North Dakota

I think we have had more rain in January and February in Bismarck than we did all last July. It's made for a mess on the roads, but it has certainly helped ease the drought. Even though we're not on pace for an average snowfall season in Bismarck, which is 46 inches, we have had enough mixed precipitation to get us out of last summer's extreme drought. In fact, just about all of Burleigh County is no longer considered to be in a drought. Only the northern half of the county is considered to be in a moderate drought. That's a big improvement. Southwest and northwest North Dakota however are still considered to be in severe and extreme drought.
BISMARCK, ND
Before You Know It 5 Great Things Happening Soon In Bismarck

I'm trying really hard not to jump the gun here ( whatever the heck that means) Today is the seventh of February, the high is supposed to be around 46 degrees. Now I have lived out here in North Dakota ( eight years now ) not to fall into a trap believing that our cold weather is behind us, BUT I can let you know that 5 GREAT things WILL be happening soon in Bismarck/Mandan. This is something you can plan on, and even practice at for the most part. I'll explain more on that in just a bit.
BISMARCK, ND
Mandan, ND
