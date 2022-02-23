Tutoring upper elementary and middle school

Michael G. Williams, author of “The Brown Crayon,” will visit Oberlin Elementary School, 210 N. Park St., for a public book signing and community gathering at 6 p.m., Feb. 17, according to a news release. Participants should enter through the cafeteria doors off Park Street. Masks are required.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A partnership between Florence, Florence One Schools and the Housing Authority of Florence is bringing tutoring session to three community centers twice a week. The partnership is offering tutoring sessions from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from now until April 29 except for...
Built in 1911, William Fox Elementary School at 2300 Hanover Ave. has been a Richmond fixture for over 110 years. On Friday night, flames were visible in the building around 10:30 p.m. and firefighters fought the fire until roughly 1 a.m. in the morning. Much of the top floor and the roof of the school was destroyed or damaged in the fire.
(TNS) — The Wilson Central School District has started using a new digital tutoring service — Paper — which functions like a chatroom that students can access from the school's website, and from where help is available 24 hours a day. The service has specialists in a...
Away from her 6th Grade classroom at Morrisville Middle School, Jessica Reichert is a competitive triathlete.Image via Gregorio Dorta Martin at Pexels. Morrisville Middle School math teacher Jessica Reichert started as a competitive swimmer in high school. She burned out on the sport, but a casual invitation from her brother years later rekindled her competitive spark. Times three. Wayne Fish, in the Bucks County Courier Times, clocked in with the story of her present-day love of triathlons.
The Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences Charter Network wants to start a community movement to address bullying.
As part of that effort, students at the network's five schools were taught grade-specific lessons on recognizing and reporting bullying during the network's first Bullying Awareness Day on Thursday.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Young kids are being given the opportunity to display their art at a real exhibition show. The Etowah Arts Commission and East Tennessee Arts Center are joining forces to bring the Regional Middle School Art Show all across several regions. The event will be held...
READING, Pa. – The Reading School Board on Wednesday voted to promote two individuals into two key roles with the district. Waldo Alvarado was appointed high school principal, and Troy Godinet was named the head coach of varsity football. Alvarado, who was in the role of acting principal, will...
Leaders of Portland Public Schools say they plan to cut teaching jobs and other positions in elementary and middle schools next school year as the district grapples with steep enrollment declines. The projected loss of students in Oregon’s largest school district will be most dramatic in elementary schools, they say....
Jasmine McNary, like many FFA advisors, was engaged with the organization long before she joined any sort of school staff. Thanks to her family's background in agriculture, the FFA piqued her interest and she started participating in the 11th grade, throwing herself into it with enthusiasm.
Henrico County Public Schools student-athletes participating in spring sports will not be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 screening testing. The decision was made based in part on the county’s strong vaccination rate, said HCPS Chief of Staff Beth Teigen during a Henrico School Board work session Feb. 24. About 60% of Henricoans age 5 to 17 are vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one dose, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
The Grand Forks School Board will be asked next week to approve athletic director appointments for Central and Red River. An interview team is recommending Tony Bina fill the slot at Central and Tyler Nelson hold the job at Red River. Bina is currently the Associate Principal for Red River...
Eight King's College physician assistant (PA) students have been awarded scholarships from the Peyton Walker Foundation, a nonprofit organization established in memory of a former King's physician assistant major who died unexpectedly in November 2013 from Sudden Cardiac Arrest.
