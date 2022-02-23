Tutoring upper elementary and middle school

Built in 1911, William Fox Elementary School at 2300 Hanover Ave. has been a Richmond fixture for over 110 years. On Friday night, flames were visible in the building around 10:30 p.m. and firefighters fought the fire until roughly 1 a.m. in the morning. Much of the top floor and the roof of the school was destroyed or damaged in the fire.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO